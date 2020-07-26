Athletes at Bexley and Westerville Central have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, halting practices for the football teams at both schools and the Central girls volleyball team.

A letter circulating within the Central football program states that two players have tested positive for the coronavirus, and all football practices and other team functions are on hold through at least Aug. 4. The last practice attended by both players was July 21.

Central athletics director Andy Ey told ThisWeekSPORTS.com on July 26 that a girls volleyball player also has tested positive for the coronavirus and practice has been suspended until further notice.

“We take this information to district administration, which has liaisoned with the board of health,” Ey said. “There’s a protocol and there’s a plan in place. Until we gather more information and get more details and more specifics on where and when, we just shut down those particular sports.”

For the football team, those potentially exposed to the virus were asked to watch for symptoms over a two-week period. It was recommended that all players be quarantined and their health monitored for symptoms through at least Aug. 4.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has said it plans for teams to begin fall practices Aug. 1 as scheduled.

The Warhawks are scheduled to open their season Aug. 28 against visiting Westerville North.

In an email obtained by ThisWeekSPORTS.com from someone outside the Bexley athletics department, football families were notified that a player on the team tested positive for the coronavirus.

As the school was working through timelines and determining the level of exposure with the family, coaches and medical staff, summer workouts have been suspended until further notice, according to the email.

The Lions are scheduled to open Aug. 28 at Waynesville.

“His exposure was to a co-worker at his summer job who tested positive,” athletics director Ed Goldberger told ThisWeekSPORTS.com on July 26. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are shutting practice down so we can be sure that no one else is exposed. While our coaches have gone to great lengths to make sure our kids are safe, staying six feet apart and wearing masks, we just want to better understand the timeline and make sure that we err on the side of safety.”

