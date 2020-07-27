Former Dublin Jerome boys basketball coach Jamie Pearson will take over the Centennial boys program, pending Columbus City Schools board approval.

The announcement was made July 23.

Pearson coached the Celtics from 2013-14 through the 2016-17 season, going 74-26. In 2014-15, the Celtics finished 24-3 and won a Division I district title as Pearson was named the state’s co-Coach Of The Year.

Pearson also led Granville to a 17-6 record in the 2010-11 season and was an assistant with Coffman.

Pearson replaces Roosevelt Osborne, who stepped down in June after 18 seasons.

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for coach Osborne,” Pearson said. “I felt like there were always some pieces at Centennial, and coach Osborne did some good things there. When I saw that he stepped down, I just thought it was one of those situations where I could pass the torch and build off some of the things he did.

“More than anything for me, if you’re a basketball fan who’s been in the Central Ohio area for any amount of time, the City League has so much history. And in the back of my mind, I’ve always thought about wanting to be a part of it.”

A year ago, the Stars finished 10-14 overall and 7-7 in the City League-North Division to place fifth behind champion Linden-McKinley (12-2).

The Stars lost wing player Ahmed Dada, forward Kelvin Gilliam and guards Luchene Davis and Cameron Kates to graduation but expect to return senior guards Jaylen Gilbert, Tyreek Gunnell, Jaylon Jackson and Travonne Jackson.

“I'm excited to play under coach Pearson for my senior year,” Jaylon Jackson said in a statement. “Looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish under his leadership for my senior year and years to come.”

“We are excited to bring Jamie into the Stars’ family to lead our boys basketball program,” Centennial athletics director Lucas Tuggle said in a statement. “He brings with him a great amount of experience and a winning culture to add to our past success under coach Osborne. We believe the future looks bright under his leadership.”

