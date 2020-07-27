The Ohio Water Polo Coaches Association voted 24-0 July 27 to move the boys and girls fall seasons to spring because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Water polo is not a sport sanctioned by the OHSAA.

“In our opinion, we didn’t think there seemed to be a chance of being able to have a season because certain schools were limiting access to pools and that would make it difficult to have some of our tournaments,” Upper Arlington boys coach J.J. Spangler said. “At least in the spring, there was the possibility that we would be able to have a season.”

Last fall, St. Charles won its second consecutive state championship by defeating UA 9-8 in the state final at Mason.

The Golden Bears girls won their first state title since 2016 by defeating Cincinnati Mavericks 10-8 in the final at Cincinnati Princeton.

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen