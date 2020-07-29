Hilliard City Schools is suspending all extracurricular activities, including athletics and band, effective 9 p.m. July 29, the district announced.

According to a statement on the district’s website, the decision was based on a recommendation from Franklin County Public Health.

Superintendent John Marschhausen said he wants an emergency school board meeting to discuss the impact of the health department’s recommendations, according to the announcement.

“Dr. Marschhausen is working with FCPH, Governor (Mike) DeWine’s office and our legal counsel to explore returning to the Responsible Restart Plan for Skills Development for athletic and band students,” the statement said. “This would be a return to Phase 1 for us – pods of nine students with one coach/teacher.”

