According to an update by Michael Sawyers, New Albany-Plain Local Schools superintendent, that is posted on the athletics website, the district is suspending all skills-training sessions for middle and high school students in extracurricular activities such as sports and band beginning July 30.

A restart of skills training for fall sports, band and other extracurricular activities tentatively is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, with Phase 1 guidelines in which groups of nine students per coach or adviser are authorized for fall activities.

Skills training for winter and spring sports athletes will not be permitted until further notice, Sawyers wrote.

“We will actively review the recommendations provided and discuss them with local health officials from our New Albany COVID-19 Taskforce,” Sawyers wrote. “We will also analyze the recommendations with Board Counsel in order to provide updates and discuss them at our Board of Education meeting next Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 6 p.m.

“We are actively working with local and state health and government officials and the Ohio High School Athletic Association to share updates as soon as additional information is available and confirmed.”

Hilliard City Schools also suspended all extracurricular activities effective at 9 p.m. July 29.

