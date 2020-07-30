Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools is suspending all athletic, band and extracurricular activities effective at the end of the day Thursday, July 30.

Superintendent Steve Barrett notified district families late July 30, saying the district is following guidance from Franklin County Public Health.

“We understand how challenging these times are, and we appreciate your continued patience as we learn more about what is necessary for our school health and safety plans during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote. “As we recently shared with you, Franklin County Public Health met with school district leaders in our county earlier this week to discuss continuing concerns about COVID-19.”

All Franklin County school districts received a letter July 29 from Joe Mazzola, Franklin County health director, with more specific details about guidance for central Ohio schools.

It included recommendations about athletic and extracurricular activities.

“Regrettably, they have recommended that these activities be discontinued during the time districts are suspending in-school learning,” Barrett said.

He said the district intends to seek further guidance on this recommendation and will explore ways to maintain connection and continuity for those groups so that when activities return, the transition back will be smoother.

