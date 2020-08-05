Although the office of Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health have now classified cross country as a non-contact sport, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Aug. 5 that it has canceled its Early Season Cross Country Invitational because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The event was slated for Aug. 15 at Fortress Obetz.

“We’re very disappointed that the event is canceled and understand that there will be frustrations from our student-athletes, but we have to put safety first,” OHSAA interim executive director Bob Goldring said in a statement. “We are meticulously moving forward with reopening our seasons for competition and appreciate the guidance of the governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health. We also appreciate the cooperation of Fortress Obetz and we look forward to conducting our state championships there Nov. 7.”

The state meet was moved from National Trail Raceway to Fortress Obetz beginning this season.

The OHSAA said it began putting schools on a waiting list in mid-July and adjusted the schedule, race formats and the number of runners in each race in hopes of providing more schools the opportunity to compete in the Early Season Cross Country Invitational.

Other cross country events are allowed to begin Aug. 24.

“The OHSAA currently recommends smaller cross country events be held,” it said in a statement.

