Worthington Schools announced Aug. 6 that non-contact fall sports may resume immediately, while contact fall sports are permitted to resume in pods of nine players and a coach.

Non-contact sports are boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, girls tennis and girls volleyball, while contact sports are field hockey, football and boys and girls soccer.

“Competition may or may not be possible for our contact sports this year depending upon future (Ohio Department of Health) orders,” Superintendent Trent Bowers wrote in a letter posted on the district’s website.

The district initially suspended athletics, band and other extracurricular activities July 30 based upon recommendations from Columbus Public Health.

Under the conditions of restarting, athletes will be asked to have a parent or guardian sign a waiver and coaches will be required to undergo training to meet state health department guidelines.

“When fans eventually are able to watch athletics, we’ll ask fans to sign waivers as well,” Bowers wrote.

Band also will resume with musicians working in pods, the district announced.

“I recognize that this process of due diligence has taken longer than we would have liked it to and has impacted all of our athletes, but I’m especially sorry to our golfers who missed scheduled competitions,” Bowers wrote. “We’re in a time where we’re dealing with things that haven’t been dealt with in our lifetime. I’m certain that there will be many more challenges as seasons progress and I don’t expect much will be as it normally has been in the past. Please bear with us as we seek to provide the balance of safety and opportunity.”

sborgna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSteve