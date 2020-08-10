The New Albany girls golf team added yet another lofty achievement to an already impressive era Aug. 10 when junior Kary Hollenbaugh shot a round of 63 during the Lady Lion Invitational at Jefferson.

The score was a program and course record.

“Kary played a great round. She started off with four straight birdies and kept the pedal down all day,” coach Rich Ritter said. “She gave herself a lot of quality chances and converted a high percentage of them, including an eagle on No. 7.”

Whether it is an Ohio High School Athletic Association record was not immediately determined. The OHSAA website does not list regular-season records for golf.

This was New Albany’s second tournament of the season but its first with all of its returning top four golfers — Hollenbaugh, Anna Coccia, Anna Ritter and Madison Spiess — who led the Eagles to their second consecutive undefeated Division I state championship last year.

New Albany, which shot a 284 on Aug. 10 to finish 29 shots ahead of runner-up Dublin Coffman (313) in the 15-team invitational, is 439-0 since the start of the 2018 season.

The Eagles also took the top three places individually Aug. 10. Spiess, who held the previous program record with a 65, was runner-up with a 72 and Ritter shot a 73.

