The OCC released a new schedule for football teams Aug. 11 after the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced four days earlier that teams could set up a six-game regular season before the postseason begins.

Opening night Aug. 28 has a series of rivalry crossover matchups in place, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central.

According to Westerville Central athletics director Andy Ey, the sites of some games could change.

Other non-league, crossover games scheduled for Aug. 28 include Dublin Coffman at Dublin Jerome, Hilliard Bradley at Marysville, Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby, Olentangy at Olentangy Orange, Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy Berlin, Upper Arlington at Westerville Central, Gahanna at Reynoldsburg, Grove City at Central Crossing, Newark at Thomas Worthington, Lancaster at New Albany and Westland at Groveport.

Because the OCC-Capital Division has eight teams while the other four divisions of the OCC have only six teams, the OCC-Capital will have four league games Aug. 28:

Delaware at Big Walnut, Westerville South at Dublin Scioto, Franklin Heights at Westerville North and Worthington Kilbourne at Canal Winchester.

The switch to an all-OCC schedule eliminates a high-profile contest that would have pitted Pickerington North at Massillon Washington on Aug. 30.

The regular season is scheduled to run through Oct. 2 with each team being eligible for the playoffs, which would start Oct. 9. Teams can choose to compete in the playoffs or opt out and continue playing regular-season games as late as Nov. 14.

Football teams in Ohio are awaiting approval from the office of Gov. Mike DeWine to be able to play against opposing schools. During DeWine’s press conference Aug. 7, he announced that he’d have “guidance” about sports this week.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek

Below is the OCC realignment starting with the 2020-21 school year:

Buckeye: Central Crossing, Groveport, Lancaster, Newark, Pickerington Central, Reynoldsburg

Capital: Big Walnut, Canal Winchester, Delaware, Dublin Scioto, Franklin Heights, Westerville North, Westerville South, Worthington Kilbourne

Cardinal: Dublin Jerome, Hilliard Darby, Olentangy, Olentangy Berlin, Marysville, Thomas Worthington

Central: Dublin Coffman, Hilliard Bradley, Hilliard Davidson, Olentangy Orange, Olentangy Liberty, Upper Arlington

Ohio: Gahanna, Grove City, New Albany, Pickerington North, Westerville Central, Westland