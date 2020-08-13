TENNIS

Wednesday's Results

AURORA 4, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 1



Singles: McKnight (STVM) d. O'Callaghan 6-1, 6-2; Milona (A) d. Chmura 6-2, 7-5; Salupo (A) d. Lewis 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Bizjak-Yanoff (A) d. May-Hanlon 6-0, 6-2; McGhee-Gossett (A) d. Dowling-Schwerdtfeger 6-3, 6-1.

Records: Aurora 1-0; St. Vincent-St. Mary 0-2.

CHIPPEWA 5, TALLMADGE 0



Singles: Al. Murphy (C) d. Siesel 6-3, 6-1; Rollins (C) d. Rotunda 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Ab. Murphy (C) d. Ridenour 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles: Harlan-Cunningham (C) d. Palmer-Queen 6-4, 7-5; Koeser-Trischan (C) d. Kozma-Peters 6-0, 6-0.

CVCA 5, CLOVERLEAF 0



Singles: Jacob (CVCA) d. Barczyk 6-4, 6-0; Thelander (CVCA) d. Baldwin 6-1, 6-1; DeCarlo (CVCA) d. Wells 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Nguyen-Wychanko (CVCA) d. French-DeLuna 6-0, 6-0; Conner-Morris (CVCA) d. Lilly-Pettijohn 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Cloverleaf 0-1.

HIGHLAND 5, BRUNSWICK 0



Singles: Pawlak (H) d. Bobala 6-0, 6-2; Sgambati (H) d. A. Estok 6-0, 6-0; Oberhaus (H) d. Dietrich 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Kuczynski-Conder (H) d. Bovenzi-Bisonar 6-3, 6-3; Gillin-Williams (H) d. S. Estok-McGinnis 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

Records: Highland 2-0.

JACKSON 5, REVERE 0



Singles: P. Reese (J) d. Dobos 6-4, 6-4; Altman (J) d. Kavenagh 6-2, 6-1; A. Williams (J) d. N. Lazbin 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Henson-S. Reese (J) d. Fan-Kinder 6-0, 6-1; Shanmugam-R. Williams (J) d. Gowda-Shenigo 6-1, 6-0.

Records: Revere 0-1; Jackson 1-0.

WOODRIDGE 4, SOUTHEAST 1



Singles: Decker (W) d. Collyer 6-1, 6-0; Meehan (W) d. Simms 6-0, 6-0; Rose (W) d. Saylor 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Woods-Silvestro (W) d. Livengood-Reynolds 6-2, 6-2; Finney-Legros (SE) d. Hunter-LaGuardia 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Records: Woodridge 2-1.

GOLF

BOYS

Wednesday's Results

WALKER JONES CLASSIC



(At Shale Creek Golf Club, Medina)

Team Results: 1. Stow 293; 2. (tie) Jackson 301, Canton Central Catholic 301; 4. Walsh Jesuit 302; 5. Medina 306; 6. Hudson 307; 7. Findlay 310; 8. University School 311; 9. Kettering Archbishop Alter 313; 10. Columbus Bishop Watterson 314; 11. Brunswick 317; 12. Strongsville 319; 13. Toledo St. Johns Jesuit 324; 14. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 330; 15. Brecksville 335; 16. Highland 337.

Local Individual Results

Brunswick: Greiner 72, M. Heilbrun 76, A. Heilbrun 79, Rowe 90.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 174, SOUTHEAST 204



(At Sable Creek Golf Course, Hartville. Par: 36)



Southeast: Guthrie 41, Truex 51, Styer 55, Slider 57.

Lake Center: Byler 42, Capeta 43, Maninga 43, Fulk 46.

Records: Southeast 0-1, 0-1; Lake Center Christian 1-0, 1-0.

GIRLS

Wednesday's Results

SUBURBAN LEAGUE PRESEASON TOURNAMENT



(At Brookledge Golf Club, Cuyahoga Falls)

American Division

Team Results: 1. Highland 312; 2. Kent Roosevelt 332; 3. Aurora 381; 4. Tallmadge 419; 5. Revere 423; 6. Copley 434.

Individual Results

Highland: Krutkiewicz 75, I. Goyette 76, A. Goyette 77, Groh 84.

Roosevelt: Seaholts 81, Leavery 82, Mineo 84, Lenzo 85.

Aurora: Millard 71, Tejada 92, Mishra 97, Nin. Newkirk 121.

Tallmadge: Currey 97, Lantz 106, Fiume 108, Michalec 108.

Revere: Mahajan 91, McCauley 99, Kerchenski 112, Peffley 121.

Copley: Huth 93, Jayewardene 106, Gerst 113, Wang 122.

National Division

Team Results: 1. Hudson 345; 2. Nordonia 347; 3. Stow 354; 4. North Royalton 370; 5. Wadsworth 374; 6. Brecksville 423; 7. Twinsburg 444; 8. Cuyahoga Falls 454.

Individual Results

Hudson: DiGeronimo 80, Du 80, Grant 88, Columbia 97.

Nordonia: Nagy 83, Golembiewski 85, Siewert 85, Barnes 94.

Stow: McCoy 81, Ryan 87, Ickes 92, Berlingieri 94.

Wadsworth: Thomas 92, Shannon 93, Kaser 94, Lambert 95.

Brecksville: Melarango 102, Frank 104, Diedrick 108, Zoeller 109.

Twinsburg: Stephens 88, Stewart 108, Jamison 120, Boron 128.

Cuyahoga Falls: Thompson 95, Stewart 111, Mills 119, Sampson 129.

LADY BRUIN INVITATIONAL



Team Results: 1. Toledo Notre Dame Academy 354; 2. Rocky River Magnificat 355; 3. Medina 364; 4. Shaker Heights Laurel School 367; 5. Hathaway Brown 368; 6. Chagrin Falls 379; 7. Strongsville 385; 8. Gates Mills Hawken 390; 9. Walsh Jesuit 395; 10. St. Joseph Academy 429; 11. Brunswick 436; 12. Parma Padua 437; 13. Beaumont School 438; 14. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 486.

Local Individual Results

Brunswick: Perdue 96, Berg 100, Toth 120, Jones 120.