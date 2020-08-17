The St. Charles football and soccer teams will not compete this season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, athletics director Dave Lawler said Aug. 17.

“We decided that the risk of playing other schools in these contact sports (this fall) was not worth it for the kids and the community,” Lawler said. “School administrators and our advisory board were consulted and both (soccer coach) Chris (Vonau) and (football coach) Deke (Hocker) were involved in the conversations.”

The football team has finished 4-6 overall and 0-3 in the CCL in each of the past two seasons under Hocker. The Cardinals were scheduled to open a six-game schedule Aug. 28 at Hartley, which has replaced St. Charles with Cincinnati Moeller.

The soccer team has been a force in the Central District, winning three consecutive Division I district titles. The Cardinals finished 14-4-2 last fall, losing to Worthington Kilbourne 1-0 in a Division I regional semifinal. They have won the CCL the past two years under Vonau, who has led the program for four seasons.

CCL commissioner Jim Jones declined to comment because the choice not to play the two sports “was a school-level decision, not a Central Catholic League or diocesan decision.”

Lawler said the Cardinals’ golf team would continue to compete, but a decision has yet to be made about cross country.

St. Charles’ other fall team is water polo. Last month, the state coaches for water polo moved that sport from fall to spring for this school year.

“We’re continuing golf and we’re still looking at cross country,” Lawler said. “The golf team had a couple of matches in the last week where they all played as a fivesome instead of being split up with players from other teams. The coaches were able to follow them and it was nice in that respect as well as the fact they were in contact with less people.”

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen