The season-opening football game between Bexley and Grandview Heights has been canceled because COVID-19 protocols will prevent the host Lions from being ready to play.

The game was scheduled for Aug. 28, but Bexley coach Mike Golden said his team won’t be able to have contact at practice until Aug. 27.

“We’re still in Phase 2 (as of Aug. 18) and we haven’t been able to do a lot of things that we need to be doing,” Golden said. “The first day we would be able to have contact would be the day before the game.

“We have told Grandview that we won’t be able to play. We hope to play the second game (Sept. 4 at Liberty Union), but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Both of those games are MSL-Ohio Division contests.

Grandview coach Jason Peters said the Bobcats are open to finding another opponent for Week 1.

“Gov. (Mike) DeWine gave (teams) the go-ahead to play so maybe more schools will be interested in scheduling to play us in the first week,” Peters said.

