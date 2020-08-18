The contact sports of football, field hockey and boys and girls soccer have been given the green light by Gov. Mike DeWine to begin competition against other schools.

During a press conference Aug. 18, DeWine said a new health order that will not include COVID-19 testing requirements for athletes in contact sports will be completed within the next day and will take effect Aug. 21, which is the day that field hockey and soccer programs are allowed to start under Ohio High School Athletic Association guidelines.

The football season can begin as early as Aug. 24, with most teams in central Ohio set to open Aug. 28.

The fall non-contact sports of boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, girls tennis and girls volleyball previously were cleared for competition.

“There were some cheers (when the announcement was made),” Olentangy boys soccer coach Kyle Hamrick said. “It reaffirms what we did all summer, that we did things the right way. A lot of other teams did, too. It’s a reward for the efforts the teams and coaches around central Ohio have put forward to have a season. It goes beyond a (social media) hashtag and it’s all about what you do to make it happen.”

DeWine said during the press conference that the decision to compete in sports is “entirely up to the school and the families” and that schools can choose to compete regardless of whether they begin the year in the classroom five days per week, doing a hybrid of in-school and remote learning or if they are holding classes totally online.

Attendance at fall sports events will be limited to “family members or people close to that particular child” who is competing, according to DeWine.

“Everyone I’ve talked to has put the focus exactly where it should be, and that’s on the young people and letting them play,” DeWine said. “It’s also important that the young people will have someone there to support them. We know first of all that just as going back to school in person does increase the risk of spread (of the COVID-19 coronavirus), we know that sports do, particularly contact sports. On the other hand, we all know the importance of sports. Sports provides all the things like discipline and brings order and structure and certainly brings joy to those athletes and to their families. … If that young person is not playing sports, they’ll do something else in their free time.”

Based on guidance from the governor’s office, the OHSAA said schools must limit the number of players in uniform for contests -- 60 in football, 22 in soccer and field hockey and 15 in volleyball -- and have their marching and/or pep bands perform only at home games.

DeWine called the health order a “road map” to make events “as safe as possible.”

“The caveat is, like anything in life, it will depend on how it’s executed,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the OHSAA will have oversight officials at events to ensure rules are being followed.

“Much like the sport you play, success of this opportunity lies with the execution of the game plan,” Husted wrote on his Twitter account. “Athletes, coaches and families must demonstrate the discipline to follow the rules so that they can protect themselves and teammates from the spread of the coronavirus.”

Athletes in field hockey, soccer and football have been practicing since Aug. 1 in most central Ohio school districts. Columbus City Schools suspended all of its athletics Aug. 13, and St. Charles suspended competition in football and soccer earlier this week.

“We’re thrilled about the announcement,” Dublin Coffman field hockey coach Emily Goliver said. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work the past few months and are grateful for the work put in by OHSAA and the governor’s office that’s enabling us to play.”

The health order allowing contact sports will apply to all sports, even those that are not a part of the OHSAA, according to DeWine.

In addition, DeWine announced school districts may compete in the spring if they prefer. A task force "will be needed to work with our staff to create certain parameters to see what those spring sports opportunities look like," the OHSAA said in a press release.

“I watched the press conference and I’m excited to see some direction in where the season may be going,” Worthington Kilbourne boys soccer coach Jon Sprunger said. “We’ve been following all the guidelines as to training in pods, cleaning equipment and wearing masks. … We are excited to be given the chance to take the next steps toward inter-school competition in a responsible manner.”

Grandview football coach Jason Peters said the announcement was “exciting.”

“We still have to wait for the Franklin County board of health to sign off on it,” Peters said. “Our school powers are meeting with them on (Aug. 20), but the governor said OK so it’s a step in the right direction.”

The Columbus Academy field hockey team, which has won the last two state titles and 12 overall, is having what coach Anne Horton calls a “guarded celebration” as it prepares to begin its season Aug. 22 at Dayton Oakwood.

“We’re excited,” Horton said. “We’re hopeful that we can move forward. We’ll have to start to put in the proper plan to stay safe and make this thing work. I’m not worried about (defending the state title). I just want to play. … For right now, I want to get these kids out on the field, get these kids playing, let these seniors have some type of season that they can hang their hat on and enjoy the moment.”

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek