Four players on the Olentangy Orange girls volleyball team tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, forcing the Delaware General Health District to order a quarantine of at least 10 days.

Olentangy Schools received the order from the DGHD on Aug. 18. Only varsity volleyball players were told to quarantine, meaning no practice or competition until at least Aug. 27.

“We had one case and we sent it up to the Delaware General Health District and it went to two cases and then four, and that’s when they decided to quarantine the entire (varsity) team — players and coaches,” said Krista Davis, chief communications officer for Olentangy Schools. “The estimated date to return is Aug. 27, but that is subject to change depending on testing.”

The DGHD decides if a player or coach needs to be tested for COVID-19 and sends “them to the proper facility to have a test administered,” Davis said.

Most volleyball rosters carry around 12 players. Last year, the Pioneers had 13 on varsity.

Davis said no other Orange team has been affected, but the school district did have one other current COVID-19 case. That involves a boys cross country runner at Orange Middle School, but Davis said there was no connection to volleyball.

Davis said it has yet to be determined whether the volleyball players will need to practice for a certain number of days after returning or if they would be able to immediately play matches.

“That will be up to the athletics director (Brett Diehl) and the coach (Katie Duy),” Davis said. “The good thing about volleyball is that the teams are divided from their opponents during matches.”

The Pioneers were to open Aug. 25 at home against Olentangy. Their next match is scheduled for Aug. 29 at Toledo St. Ursula.

“They (DGHD) dictate the next step,” Davis said. “They tell us, and we communicate that with the team.”

