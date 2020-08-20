St. Charles has reversed its decision to suspend its football and soccer seasons and will allow those teams to compete against other schools beginning Sept. 8.

In a letter to football and soccer families Aug. 20, principal James Lower said the decision announced Aug. 16 to end competition for those sports this season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has been reversed after reviewing “comments and insights” from Gov. Mike DeWine.

Lower also noted “further positive discussions with other CCL school administrators regarding protocol and safety measure clarification” and “extensive conversations with parents, teachers and coaches and the advisory board within our St. Charles family.”

St. Charles athletics director James Lawler declined to comment.

Lower said in the letter that attendance would be limited at games and more information would be provided at a later date.

