Head Coach: Ed Conroy (19th season, 16th at Field)



Assistant Coaches: Becky Scott, Mike McKinney, Austin Gilbert



Returning Letterwinners (3): Maddie Confer, Taylor Bish, McKayla Pizzute



Letterwinners Lost (4): Cassi Blaes, Eliana Smith, Taylor Vancura, McKenna Voers



2019 Highlights: Eliana Smith finished seventh at the Portage Trail Conference Super Duals; Maddie Confer earned 15th at the PTC Metro championship meet; Field took fifth in the Metro and eighth in the Madison District



ABOUT THE FALCONS



The trio of Taylor Bish, Maddie Confer and McKayla Pizzute delivered some promising results in 2019. The three returning letterwinners will be relied upon to do the same in 2020. Pizzute, Confer and Bish ran remarkably close together in their last race of the 2019 campaign, taking 39th, 42nd and 45th, respectively, in the Madison District.



Pizzute has already begun taking on a leadership role, per Field coach Ed Conroy, mentoring a "strong freshman group" that includes Kate Austin, Malerie Mishler, Julia Potts and Kristen Toepke.



"She is leading our team in all workouts and is working extremely hard for her senior year of competition," Conroy said. "She has overcome some challenging injuries throughout her career but seems to be on all cylinders so far this season."



Confer, a second team All-PTC Metro honoree, was actually Field’s leading finisher at last year’s league championship meet, taking 15th. (She finished 42nd at the district meet.)



Bish was another steady performer, earning 37th in the Metro and 45th in the Madison District. Also watch out for Sarah Conroy and Rayleigh Stafinsky.