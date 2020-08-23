Head Coach: Tyler Price (5th season, 5th at Aurora)



Assistant Coaches: Sarah Brown, Sharri Durdel, Rachele Eckels



2019 Record: 12-13 (4-8 Suburban American)



Returning Letterwinners (7): Maggie Bradley, Brooke Fishback, Maria Parks, Lauren VonderHaar, Alayna Fromwiller, Jordan Miller, Mia DeVine



Letterwinners Lost (4): Brooke Dubensky, Kinze McWhorter, Maria Ferrante, Izzie Zuckett



ABOUT THE GREENMEN



(all quotes are from coach Tyler Price)



The Greenmen were young last year — with six sophomore starters.



The hope this year is that they’re a little less, well, green.



"We went through a lot of growing pains, being a young group," Aurora coach Tyler Price said. "Even with all of the inexperience last season, we made it further than we ever have in the district playoffs. Another year together should lead (to) some good results."



Sure, the Greenmen graduated their leader in kills from a year ago (Kinze McWhorter) but return last year’s number two (Lauren VonderHaar) and three (Alayna Fromwiller) in kills, as well as leading setters Maggie Bradley and Brooke Fishback and one of the area’s top liberos (Maria Parks).



Hitters:



Aurora’s second middle a year ago, Lauren VonderHaar "is stepping into a bigger role this year" as she "looks to be our big presence in the middle both offensively and defensively." Last year, she earned honorable mention All-Suburban American with 164 kills and 76 total blocks.



Expect Alayna Fromwiller to "be a force both in the back row and the front row." The versatile Fromwiller, entering her second season as a starter for the Greenmen, finished the 2019 season with 148 kills, 169 aces and 110 digs.



Mia Devine enters her first season as a full-time starter after gaining "valuable experience" last year, while Jordan Miller had her "season cut short last year due to injury" but is healthy now and brings "an energy that the team will feed off of during the season."







Setters:



A letterwinner in 2018 and 2019, Maggie Bradley "will be the vocal leader for the team" after compiling 304 assists last season despite dealing with injuries throughout the campaign. Brooke Fishback, who has set for the Greenmen for the past two years, will be asked to do a little bit of everything, "spending time as a setter, defensive specialist and a hitter." She had 212 digs, 36 aces and 442 assists last year en route to second team All-Suburban American honors.



Liberos/Defensive Specialists:



Junior Maria Parks "stepped into the libero position as a freshman and hasn’t looked back." She finished her sophomore season with 321 digs en route to first team All-Suburban American honors.