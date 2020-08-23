Coach Chris Vonau had a “roller-coaster” week with the St. Charles soccer program.

On Aug. 17, the school announced it would not play football and soccer this season because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Three days later, principal James Lower reversed that decision, allowing the football and soccer teams to compete beginning Sept. 8. Practice sessions began Aug. 20.

“It has been a roller-coaster ride, but we’re happy to be back.” Vonau said. “I can’t stress enough the fact that I’m thankful for Mr. Lower. He’s under an immense amount of pressure to do what is best for his school.

“I can’t blame him for making the decision he made. I’m glad he revisited the decision, and our kids are excited to play.”

The Cardinals open their soccer season Sept. 8 at Ready in a CCL contest.

The football team is slated to open in Week 4, at home Sept. 18 against Hartley in a CCL game.

“I feel like I don’t have to force a smile anymore,” senior kicker Nicholas Bastaja said. “We’re going to get a schedule going and get back into things as soon as possible.

“It’s as much as we can do with COVID. Thank God that we’re back.”

In a letter to football and soccer families Aug. 20, Lower said the decision to end competition for those sports this season because of the pandemic had been reversed after reviewing “comments and insights” from Gov. Mike DeWine.

Lower also noted “further positive discussions with other CCL school administrators regarding protocol and safety measure clarification” and “extensive conversations with parents, teachers and coaches and the advisory board within our St. Charles family.”

Lower said in the letter that attendance would be limited at games and more information would be provided at a later date.

DeWine announced Aug. 18 that all fall sports across the state could go ahead with their seasons.

The football team finished 4-6 overall and 0-3 in the CCL in each of the past two seasons under coach Deke Hocker.

The soccer team has been a force in the Central District, winning three consecutive Division I district titles. The Cardinals finished 14-4-2 last fall, losing to Worthington Kilbourne 1-0 in a Division I regional semifinal. They have won the CCL the past two years under Vonau, who has led the program for four seasons.

“If there is one good thing (about the pandemic) is that it’s a coach’s dream in one respect,” Vonau said. “We literally didn’t know if there was going to be a tomorrow, which can be inspiring. Our kids are ready to get back on the field with the perspective of competing against other teams.”

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen