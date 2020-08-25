For the fifth consecutive season, Pickerington Central earned the No. 1 spot in the preseason Super 7 football poll; however, last year was the first year of that streak the Tigers ended the season in the top spot. In addition to the Tigers being a unanimous No. 1, Dublin Coffman grabbed all second-place votes.

Hartley and Westerville Central tied for third with Olentangy Liberty, Hilliard Bradley and Olentangy Orange rounding out the poll. In all, 14 teams received votes.

Below is the poll as selected by the ThisWeekSPORTS.com staff. A unanimous selection is 77 points:

1. Pickerington Central (14-1 last season), 77 points, 11 first-place votes. Opener: Sunday vs. Pickerington North

2. Dublin Coffman (10-3), 66 points. Opener: Friday at Dublin Jerome

3, tie. Hartley (12-2), 40 points. Opener: Friday vs. Cincinnati Moeller

3, tie. Westerville Central (7-4), 40 points. Opener: Friday at Upper Arlington

5. Olentangy Liberty (10-2), 35 points. Opener: Friday at Olentangy Berlin

6. Hilliard Bradley (4-6), 13 points. Opener: Friday at Marysville

7. Olentangy Orange (10-2), 10 points. Opener: Friday vs. Olentangy

Also receiving votes: DeSales 6, Pickerington North 6, Reynoldsburg 4, Dublin Jerome 3, Hilliard Davidson 3, Canal Winchester 2, Harvest Prep 2

