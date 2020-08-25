BOYS SOCCER

Alexander 7, Fairfield Union 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Worth. Kilbourne 3, Dublin Coffman 0

WK GOALS: Fronczak 2, Miller. SAVES: Leftridge 4

DC SAVES: Blankenhorn 14

Highland 1, Mansfield Senior 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Ready 4, Groveport 1

Singles: Thomas (R) def. Salva 6-2, 6-1; Sayre (G) def. Ruth 7-6, 6-4; Frost (R) def. Caldwell 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Tokar-Nagy (R) def. Burholt-Edwards 6-2, 6-1; Ready by forfeit

Grandview 5, Fanklin Heights 0

Singles: Stanley def. Soy 6-2, 6-1. Dobbs-Euans def. Muntzel 6-0, 6-1. Robertston def. Hussein 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Kukura-Bongiorno def. Candelo-Hunkpati 6-2, 6-4. Lyon-Swanson def. Henslee-Abdelgader 6-0, 6-1.

Hamilton Township 3, Whitehall 2

Singles: Bush (HT) def. Parsley 6-1, 6-1; Neff (HT) def. Von Dallon 6-1, 6-3; Paulido (WH) def. Spencer 1-6, 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Torres-Crach (WH) def. Rice-Bowling 2-6, 6-4, 10-5; Short-Kunce (HT) def. Austin-Hill 6-1, 1-0 retired.

Logan Elm 4, Unioto 0

Clouse (L) def. Pennington 6-0, 6-0; Bennington (L) def. Hanna 6-1, 6-0; Akers (L) def. Lindsey 6-1, 6-2. Doubles: Anderson-Gaskin (L) def Stout-Hernstein 6-0, 6-1

Wellington 3, Olentangy Liberty 0

DeSales 5, Thomas Worthington 0

Boys golf

Centerburg 168, Highland 173, Cardington 234

Girls golf

Big Walnut 198, Madison Plains 247

Field hockey

Olentangy 1, Granville 0

GRAN -- SAVES: Greenwald 4.

OLEN -- GOAL: Dudon. SAVES: Wyse 5.

Olentangy Orange 1, Dublin Jerome 1

Girls volleyball

Delaware def. Hilliard Davidson 23-25, 25-23, 25-28, 25-23

Grove City def. Fairbanks 25-17, 25-21, 25-15

High School Football

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Central Catholic League

DeSales at Watterson

Ohio Capital Conference

Delaware at Big Walnut; Westerville South at Dublin Scioto; Franklin Heights at Westerville North; Worthington Kilbourne at Canal Winchester

Mid-State League

Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union; Hamilton Township at Bloom-Carroll; Teays Valley at Logan Elm; Fisher Catholic at Berne Union; Worthington Christian at Grove City Christian; Columbus Academy at Whitehall; Buckeye Valley at Harvest Prep

Licking County League

Zanesville at Licking Heights; Watkins Memorial at Licking Valley; Utica at Heath; Newark Catholic at Johnstown

KMAC

Highland at Cardington; Centerburg at Danville; East Knox at Fredericktown

Area nonleague

Cin. Moeller at Hartley; Liberty Union at Ready; Dublin Coffman at Dublin Jerome; Hilliard Bradley at Marysville; Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby; Olentangy at Olentangy Orange; Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy Berlin; Upper Arlington at Westerville Central; Gahanna at Reynoldsburg; Grove City at Central Crossing; Newark at Thomas Worthington; Lancaster at New Albany; Westland at Groveport; Circleville at Miami Trace; Fairfield Christian at Uniontown Green; Rosecrans at Miller; Granville at Waverly; Northridge at Lakewood; Jonathan Alder at North Union; Madison Plains at West Jefferson; Pleasant at Marion Harding; London at Ben Logan; Ridgedale at Upper Scioto Valley; Galion at River Valley; Lima Perry at Elgin; Fairbanks at Springfield Central Catholic; Westfall at Southeastern

Sunday’s game

Area nonleague

Pickerington North at Pickerington Central