The following are the 2020 central Ohio high school football schedules:WEEK 1
Aug. 27
Area non-league
Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby
Aug. 28
Central Catholic League
DeSales at Watterson
--
Ohio Capital Conference
Delaware at Big Walnut; Westerville South at Dublin Scioto; Franklin Heights at Westerville North; Worthington Kilbourne at Canal Winchester
--
Mid-State League
Liberty Union at Ready; Columbus Academy at Whitehall; Buckeye Valley at Harvest Prep; Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union; Hamilton Township at Bloom-Carroll; Teays Valley at Logan Elm; Worthington Christian at Grove City Christian; Zanesville Rosecrans at Corning Miller; Fisher Catholic at Berne Union
--
Licking County League
Utica at Heath; Newark Catholic at Johnstown; Northridge at Lakewood; Zanesville at Licking Heights; Watkins Memorial at Licking Valley
--
Area non-league
Gahanna at Reynoldsburg; Grove City at Central Crossing; Lancaster at New Albany; Westerville Central at Upper Arlington; Westland at Groveport; Dublin Coffman at Dublin Jerome; Hilliard Bradley at Marysville; Olentangy at Olentangy Orange; Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy Berlin; Newark at Thomas Worthington; Granville at Waverly; Cincinnati Moeller at Hartley
--
Aug. 30
Area non-league
Pickerington North at Pickerington Central
====WEEK 2
Sept. 3
Ohio Capital Conference
Dublin Scioto at Worthington Kilbourne
--
Sept. 4
Central Catholic League
Watterson at Hartley
--
Ohio Capital Conference
Grove City at New Albany; Pickerington North at Westerville Central; Gahanna at Westland; Dublin Coffman at Olentangy Liberty; Hilliard Davidson at Olentangy Orange; Upper Arlington at Hilliard Bradley; Lancaster at Central Crossing; Reynoldsburg at Groveport; Pickerington Central at Newark; Marysville at Hilliard Darby; Thomas Worthington at Dublin Jerome; Olentangy Berlin at Olentangy; Canal Winchester at Franklin Heights; Westerville North at Delaware; Big Walnut at Westerville South
--
Mid-State League
Bexley at Liberty Union; Whitehall at Grandview; Harvest Prep at Columbus Academy; Bloom-Carroll at Circleville; Logan Elm at Hamilton Township; Fairfield Union at Teays Valley; Corning Miller at Worthington Christian; Grove City Christian at Fisher Catholic; Fairfield Christian at Berne Union; Ready at Buckeye Valley
--
Licking County League
Granville at Zanesville; Heath at Northridge; Johnstown at Utica; Licking Heights at Watkins Memorial
--
Area non-league
DeSales at Mansfield Senior
--
Sept. 5
Licking County League
Lakewood at Newark Catholic
====WEEK 3
Sept. 10
Mid-State League
Fisher Catholic at Worthington Christian
--
Sept. 11
Central Catholic League
Hartley at DeSales
--
Ohio Capital Conference
New Albany at Gahanna; Westland at Pickerington North; Westerville Central at Grove City; Olentangy Liberty at Upper Arlington; Hilliard Bradley at Hilliard Davidson; Olentangy Orange at Dublin Coffman; Central Crossing at Pickerington Central; Newark at Reynoldsburg; Groveport at Lancaster; Hilliard Darby at Olentangy Berlin; Olentangy at Thomas Worthington; Dublin Jerome at Marysville; Delaware at Worthington Kilbourne; Westerville South at Westerville North; Dublin Scioto at Canal Winchester; Big Walnut at Franklin Heights
--
Mid-State League
Liberty Union at Whitehall; Harvest Prep at Grandview; Columbus Academy at Ready; Buckeye Valley at Bexley; Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll; Logan Elm at Circleville; Hamilton Township at Fairfield Union; Grove City Christian at Fairfield Christian; Berne Union at Zanesville Rosecrans
--
Licking County League
Granville at Licking Valley; Newark Catholic at Heath; Lakewood at Johnstown; Northridge at Utica; Zanesville at Watkins Memorial
Area non-league
Watterson at Teays Valley
====WEEK 4
Sept. 17
Mid-State League
Bexley at Columbus Academy
--
Sept. 18
Central Catholic League
Watterson at DeSales; Hartley/St. Charles at St. Charles/Hartley
--
Ohio Capital Conference
Westland at New Albany; Gahanna at Westerville Central; Pickerington North at Grove City; Hilliard Bradley at Olentangy Liberty; Upper Arlington at Olentangy Orange; Hilliard Davidson at Dublin Coffman; Central Crossing at Newark; Pickerington Central at Groveport; Reynoldsburg at Lancaster; Olentangy at Hilliard Darby; Olentangy Berlin at Dublin Jerome; Thomas Worthington at Marysville; Westerville North at Canal Winchester; Franklin Heights at Dublin Scioto; Worthington Kilbourne at Big Walnut; Westerville South at Delaware
--
Mid-State League
Grandview at Liberty Union; Bexley at Columbus Academy; Ready at Harvest Prep; Whitehall at Buckeye Valley; Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek; Teays Valley at Hamilton Township; Fairfield Union at Logan Elm; Fairfield Union at Fisher Catholic; Berne Union at Corning Miller; Zanesville Rosecrans at Grove City Christian
--
Licking County League
Watkins Memorial at Granville; Heath at Johnstown; Utica at Lakewood; Licking Valley at Licking Heights
--
Sept. 19
Licking County League
Northridge at Newark Catholic
====WEEK 5
Sept. 24
Mid-State League
Whitehall at Ready
--
Sept. 25
Central Catholic League
St. Charles at DeSales; Hartley at Watterson
--
Ohio Capital Conference
Pickerington North at New Albany; Grove City at Gahanna; Westerville Central at Westland; Hilliard Davidson at Olentangy Liberty; Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington; Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Bradley; Reynoldsburg at Central Crossing; Lancaster at Pickerington Central; Groveport at Newark; Thomas Worthington at Hilliard Darby; Marysville at Olentangy Berlin; Dublin Jerome at Olentangy; Canal Winchester at Westerville South; Franklin Heights at Worthington Kilbourne; Dublin Scioto at Delaware; Big Walnut at Westerville North
--
Mid-State League
Liberty Union at Columbus Academy; Grandview at Buckeye Valley; Bexley at Harvest Prep; Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Township; Circleville at Teays Valley; Bloom-Carroll at Fairfield Union; Fairfield Christian at Worthington Christian; Fisher Catholic at Zanesville Rosecrans; Corning Miller at Grove City Christian;
--
Area non-league
Johnstown at Granville; Heath at Zanesville; Licking Valley at Lakewood; Newark Catholic at Licking Heights; Northridge at Shenandoah; Watkins Memorial at Utica
====WEEK 6
Oct. 1
Ohio Capital Conference
Pickerington Central at Reynoldsburg
--
Oct. 2
Central Catholic League
St. Charles/Watterson at Watterson/St. Charles; DeSales at Hartley
--
Ohio Capital Conference
New Albany at Westerville Central; Westland at Grove City; Gahanna at Pickerington North; Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy Orange; Hilliard Bradley at Dublin Coffman; Upper Arlington at Hilliard Davidson; Central Crossing at Groveport; Newark at Lancaster; Hilliard Darby at Dublin Jerome; Olentangy at Marysville; Olentangy Berlin at Thomas Worthington; Big Walnut at Dublin Scioto; Delaware at Canal Winchester; Westerville North at Worthington Kilbourne; Westerville South at Franklin Heights
--
Mid-State League
Buckeye Valley at Liberty Union; Columbus Academy at Grandview; Harvest Prep at Whitehall; Ready at Bexley; Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek; Hamilton Township at Circleville; Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll; Worthington Christian at Berne Union; Zanesville Rosecrans at Fairfield Christian; Corning Miller at Fisher Catholic
--
Licking County League
Licking Heights at Granville; Lakewood at Heath; Johnstown at Northridge; Licking Heights at Granville; Licking Valley at Zanesville; Utica at Newark Catholic
--
Area non-league
Logan at Watkins Memorial