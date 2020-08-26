The following are the 2020 central Ohio high school football schedules:

WEEK 1

Aug. 27

Area non-league

Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby

Aug. 28

Central Catholic League

DeSales at Watterson

--

Ohio Capital Conference

Delaware at Big Walnut; Westerville South at Dublin Scioto; Franklin Heights at Westerville North; Worthington Kilbourne at Canal Winchester

--

Mid-State League

Liberty Union at Ready; Columbus Academy at Whitehall; Buckeye Valley at Harvest Prep; Amanda-Clearcreek at Fairfield Union; Hamilton Township at Bloom-Carroll; Teays Valley at Logan Elm; Worthington Christian at Grove City Christian; Zanesville Rosecrans at Corning Miller; Fisher Catholic at Berne Union

--

Licking County League

Utica at Heath; Newark Catholic at Johnstown; Northridge at Lakewood; Zanesville at Licking Heights; Watkins Memorial at Licking Valley

--

Area non-league

Gahanna at Reynoldsburg; Grove City at Central Crossing; Lancaster at New Albany; Westerville Central at Upper Arlington; Westland at Groveport; Dublin Coffman at Dublin Jerome; Hilliard Bradley at Marysville; Olentangy at Olentangy Orange; Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy Berlin; Newark at Thomas Worthington; Granville at Waverly; Cincinnati Moeller at Hartley

--

Aug. 30

Area non-league

Pickerington North at Pickerington Central

====

WEEK 2

Sept. 3

Ohio Capital Conference

Dublin Scioto at Worthington Kilbourne

--

Sept. 4

Central Catholic League

Watterson at Hartley

--

Ohio Capital Conference

Grove City at New Albany; Pickerington North at Westerville Central; Gahanna at Westland; Dublin Coffman at Olentangy Liberty; Hilliard Davidson at Olentangy Orange; Upper Arlington at Hilliard Bradley; Lancaster at Central Crossing; Reynoldsburg at Groveport; Pickerington Central at Newark; Marysville at Hilliard Darby; Thomas Worthington at Dublin Jerome; Olentangy Berlin at Olentangy; Canal Winchester at Franklin Heights; Westerville North at Delaware; Big Walnut at Westerville South

--

Mid-State League

Bexley at Liberty Union; Whitehall at Grandview; Harvest Prep at Columbus Academy; Bloom-Carroll at Circleville; Logan Elm at Hamilton Township; Fairfield Union at Teays Valley; Corning Miller at Worthington Christian; Grove City Christian at Fisher Catholic; Fairfield Christian at Berne Union; Ready at Buckeye Valley

--

Licking County League

Granville at Zanesville; Heath at Northridge; Johnstown at Utica; Licking Heights at Watkins Memorial

--

Area non-league

DeSales at Mansfield Senior

--

Sept. 5

Licking County League

Lakewood at Newark Catholic

====

WEEK 3

Sept. 10

Mid-State League

Fisher Catholic at Worthington Christian

--

Sept. 11

Central Catholic League

Hartley at DeSales

--

Ohio Capital Conference

New Albany at Gahanna; Westland at Pickerington North; Westerville Central at Grove City; Olentangy Liberty at Upper Arlington; Hilliard Bradley at Hilliard Davidson; Olentangy Orange at Dublin Coffman; Central Crossing at Pickerington Central; Newark at Reynoldsburg; Groveport at Lancaster; Hilliard Darby at Olentangy Berlin; Olentangy at Thomas Worthington; Dublin Jerome at Marysville; Delaware at Worthington Kilbourne; Westerville South at Westerville North; Dublin Scioto at Canal Winchester; Big Walnut at Franklin Heights

--

Mid-State League

Liberty Union at Whitehall; Harvest Prep at Grandview; Columbus Academy at Ready; Buckeye Valley at Bexley; Amanda-Clearcreek at Bloom-Carroll; Logan Elm at Circleville; Hamilton Township at Fairfield Union; Grove City Christian at Fairfield Christian; Berne Union at Zanesville Rosecrans

--

Licking County League

Granville at Licking Valley; Newark Catholic at Heath; Lakewood at Johnstown; Northridge at Utica; Zanesville at Watkins Memorial

Area non-league

Watterson at Teays Valley

====

WEEK 4

Sept. 17

Mid-State League

Bexley at Columbus Academy

--

Sept. 18

Central Catholic League

Watterson at DeSales; Hartley/St. Charles at St. Charles/Hartley

--

Ohio Capital Conference

Westland at New Albany; Gahanna at Westerville Central; Pickerington North at Grove City; Hilliard Bradley at Olentangy Liberty; Upper Arlington at Olentangy Orange; Hilliard Davidson at Dublin Coffman; Central Crossing at Newark; Pickerington Central at Groveport; Reynoldsburg at Lancaster; Olentangy at Hilliard Darby; Olentangy Berlin at Dublin Jerome; Thomas Worthington at Marysville; Westerville North at Canal Winchester; Franklin Heights at Dublin Scioto; Worthington Kilbourne at Big Walnut; Westerville South at Delaware

--

Mid-State League

Grandview at Liberty Union; Bexley at Columbus Academy; Ready at Harvest Prep; Whitehall at Buckeye Valley; Circleville at Amanda-Clearcreek; Teays Valley at Hamilton Township; Fairfield Union at Logan Elm; Fairfield Union at Fisher Catholic; Berne Union at Corning Miller; Zanesville Rosecrans at Grove City Christian

--

Licking County League

Watkins Memorial at Granville; Heath at Johnstown; Utica at Lakewood; Licking Valley at Licking Heights

--

Sept. 19

Licking County League

Northridge at Newark Catholic

====

WEEK 5

Sept. 24

Mid-State League

Whitehall at Ready

--

Sept. 25

Central Catholic League

St. Charles at DeSales; Hartley at Watterson

--

Ohio Capital Conference

Pickerington North at New Albany; Grove City at Gahanna; Westerville Central at Westland; Hilliard Davidson at Olentangy Liberty; Dublin Coffman at Upper Arlington; Olentangy Orange at Hilliard Bradley; Reynoldsburg at Central Crossing; Lancaster at Pickerington Central; Groveport at Newark; Thomas Worthington at Hilliard Darby; Marysville at Olentangy Berlin; Dublin Jerome at Olentangy; Canal Winchester at Westerville South; Franklin Heights at Worthington Kilbourne; Dublin Scioto at Delaware; Big Walnut at Westerville North

--

Mid-State League

Liberty Union at Columbus Academy; Grandview at Buckeye Valley; Bexley at Harvest Prep; Amanda-Clearcreek at Hamilton Township; Circleville at Teays Valley; Bloom-Carroll at Fairfield Union; Fairfield Christian at Worthington Christian; Fisher Catholic at Zanesville Rosecrans; Corning Miller at Grove City Christian;

--

Area non-league

Johnstown at Granville; Heath at Zanesville; Licking Valley at Lakewood; Newark Catholic at Licking Heights; Northridge at Shenandoah; Watkins Memorial at Utica

====

WEEK 6

Oct. 1

Ohio Capital Conference

Pickerington Central at Reynoldsburg

--

Oct. 2

Central Catholic League

St. Charles/Watterson at Watterson/St. Charles; DeSales at Hartley

--

Ohio Capital Conference

New Albany at Westerville Central; Westland at Grove City; Gahanna at Pickerington North; Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy Orange; Hilliard Bradley at Dublin Coffman; Upper Arlington at Hilliard Davidson; Central Crossing at Groveport; Newark at Lancaster; Hilliard Darby at Dublin Jerome; Olentangy at Marysville; Olentangy Berlin at Thomas Worthington; Big Walnut at Dublin Scioto; Delaware at Canal Winchester; Westerville North at Worthington Kilbourne; Westerville South at Franklin Heights

--

Mid-State League

Buckeye Valley at Liberty Union; Columbus Academy at Grandview; Harvest Prep at Whitehall; Ready at Bexley; Teays Valley at Amanda-Clearcreek; Hamilton Township at Circleville; Logan Elm at Bloom-Carroll; Worthington Christian at Berne Union; Zanesville Rosecrans at Fairfield Christian; Corning Miller at Fisher Catholic

--

Licking County League

Licking Heights at Granville; Lakewood at Heath; Johnstown at Northridge; Licking Heights at Granville; Licking Valley at Zanesville; Utica at Newark Catholic

--

Area non-league

Logan at Watkins Memorial