The 2020 Friday Night Live season obviously is off to an unusual start because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
You might recognize this as the "5 Must-See Games" ThisWeekSPORTS.com has posted in years past, but with limited spectators and fans, it seemed appropriate to change the title.
Here are ThisWeek's Top 5 games for Week 1:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Pickerington North at Pickerington Central
Dublin Coffman at Dublin Jerome
DeSales at Watterson
Olentangy at Olentangy Orange
Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby