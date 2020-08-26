The 2020 Friday Night Live season obviously is off to an unusual start because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

You might recognize this as the "5 Must-See Games" ThisWeekSPORTS.com has posted in years past, but with limited spectators and fans, it seemed appropriate to change the title.

Here are ThisWeek's Top 5 games for Week 1:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Pickerington North at Pickerington Central

Dublin Coffman at Dublin Jerome

DeSales at Watterson

Olentangy at Olentangy Orange

Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby