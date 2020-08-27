Columbus City Schools officials announced Aug. 27 that district athletics and extracurricular activities are permitted to resume after a two-week hiatus.

In a Zoom teleconference, district spokesman Scott Wortman said City League teams are allowed to resume activities Aug. 29.

The district initially suspended all athletic and extracurricular activities indefinitely on Aug. 14 to help mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

