The Grandview Heights football team picked up a last-minute opening-week game and will play at Galion Northmor on Aug. 28 to begin the regular season.

The Bobcats had their original Week 1 game canceled Aug. 18 when Bexley announced it would not be ready to play because of protocols put in place for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The matchup against Northmor was contingent on Franklin County falling from a Red county level indicator to the less severe Orange level on the state’s coronavirus alert system. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the level indicator change during a press conference Aug. 27.

“I’m excited for the kids and the opportunity they will have to play,” Grandview coach Jason Peters said. “I’m more excited that I have a definite answer for them: ‘We play tomorrow.’ ”

Northmor was to open its season against Mount Gilead, which had to cancel the contest following a positive test for the coronavirus.

WEEK 1

GRANDVIEW at NORTHMOR

*When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4

*Top Bobcats: Cory Culp (RB/LB), Connor Dobies (OL/LB), Gabhran Downer (OL/DL), Ian Gecse (TE/DL), Connor McCormick (RB/DB/P), Tristin Pierce (RB/DB), Matthew Taylor (OL/DL) and Jake Zimmerman (OL/DL)

*Top Golden Knights: Marcus Cortez (QB/DB), Austin Hammond (OL/LB), Max Lower (RB/LB), Trenton Ramos (WR/DB), Duston Sanders (OL), Michael Stuff (OL), Hunter Troyer (DL), Gavin Whited (OL)