A year ago, we said the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel was “excited” to kick off the season.

This year, we are excited but also very relieved.

And we’re curious what Scott Gerfen will do in his second year on the panel after beating Steve Blackledge and Jeff Stevenson by three games for the title last season.

This also is the second year of our Lone Wolf feature -- when a panelist goes against all others on a pick.

We have one of those in Week 1, with Scott Hennen taking Olentangy Berlin to beat Olentangy Liberty. Three games split the staff, with seven picking Delaware over Big Walnut, Whitehall to beat Columbus Academy and Marysville to upend Hilliard Bradley.

A change is the addition of ThisWeekSPORTS.com writer Stephen Borgna to the panel.

Other panelists this year are Ryan Baker, Lee Cochran, Frank DiRenna, Eric Frantz, John Hulkenberg, Dave Purpura, Andy Resnik and Jarrod Ulrey.

Good luck to all teams on this shortened season.

Enjoy Week 1!

PREDICTIONS

Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Darby

Wildcats: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

Panthers: Borgna, Hulkenberg, Ulrey

====

DeSales at Watterson

Stallions: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

Eagles: Borgna, Cochran, Ulrey

====

Delaware at Big Walnut

Pacers: Baker, Borgna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

Eagles: Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Stevenson

====

Westerville South at Dublin Scioto

Wildcats: Blackledge, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

Irish: Baker, Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Stevenson

====

Franklin Heights at Westerville North

Falcons: Baker, Hulkenberg

Warriors: Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

====

Columbus Academy at Whitehall

Vikings: Baker, Borgna, DiRenna, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik,

Rams: Blackledge, Cochran, Gerfen, Frantz, Hennen, Stevenson, Ulrey

====

Newark Catholic at Johnstown

Green Wave: Baker, Borgna, DiRenna, Ulrey

Johnnies: Blackledge, Cochran, Gerfen, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

Gahanna at Reynoldsburg

Lions: Baker, Gerfen, Ulrey

Raiders: Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

====

Grove City at Central Crossing

Dawgs: DiRenna, Cochran, Frantz, Gerfen

Comets: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

====

Westerville Central at Upper Arlington

Warhawks: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Resnik, Ulrey

Golden Bears: Purpura, Stevenson

====

Dublin Coffman at Dublin Jerome

Shamrocks: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Celtics:

====

Hilliard Bradley at Marysville

Jaguars: Borgna, Gerfen, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Ulrey

Monarchs: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Hulkenberg, Resnik, Stevenson

====

Olentangy at Olentangy Orange

Braves: Baker, Cochran, Purpura, Ulrey

Pioneers: Blackledge, Borgna, DiRenna, Gerfen, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Resnik, Stevenson

====

Olentangy Liberty at Olentangy Berlin

Patriots: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Bears: Hennen

====

Newark at Thomas Worthington

Wildcats:

Cardinals: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

====

Cincinnati Moeller at Hartley

Crusaders: Hulkenberg, Stevenson

Hawks: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

====

Pickerington North at Pickerington Central

Panthers:

Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

