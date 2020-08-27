A winning streak that lasted more than two years came to an end Aug. 26 when the New Albany girls golf team placed second behind Dublin Coffman in the third round of the OCC-Central Division tournament at Mentel Memorial.

Kary Hollenbaugh and Madison Spiess each shot rounds of 72 to lead the two-time defending Division I state champion Eagles to a team score of 299, three shots behind Coffman (296). Anna Ritter shot a 73 and Emerson Purcell had an 82 for New Albany, which entered the day with a 496-0 record since the start of the 2018 season and finished ahead of Upper Arlington (338), Marysville (367), Hilliard Davidson (388) and Canal Winchester (413).

Ellie Lim’s round of 69 led the Shamrocks, followed by Annika Manuanath (70), Ava Guilliams (74) and Megan Kestner (83).

The Eagles remain in first place in the OCC-Central at 14-1, ahead of Coffman (12-3), UA (10-5), Marysville (6-9), Canal Winchester (2-13) and Davidson (1-14) entering the final round of the league tournament Sept. 2 at Blacklick Woods.

