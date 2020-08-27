Leo Nixon scored on a 3-yard run with 1 minute, 19 seconds remaining, lifting the Hilliard Davidson football team to a 17-13 win over host Hilliard Darby on Aug. 27 in Jeremey Scally’s first game as coach.

Scally replaced Brian White, who stepped down after 21 seasons.

“It’s been a really difficult, really good whirlwind of 16 months,” said Scally, who was an assistant at Davidson for 12 seasons before coaching Upper Arlington last season. “I’m really proud of our program and I’m just doing the absolute best that I can to just move our program forward.”

The 80-yard, game-winning drive was aided by two personal foul penalties committed by Darby.

Nixon led the Wildcats with 147 yards rushing on 29 carries. He also had a 36-yard touchdown reception from Blake Pettit to give Davidson a 10-0 lead with 2.2 seconds left in the first quarter.

Darby rallied to take a 13-10 lead in the third quarter on quarterback Blake Horvath’s touchdown runs of 44 and 5 yards.

Pettit completed five of six passes for 71 yards and rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries.

“We just have to score one more point than they do,” Scally said. “We’re a really young team with very little experience, so there’s no substitute, no drill we can put in front of them that says if this then this. You just hope that you put them in position and let the kids execute what they repped the heck out of during the week -- backs against the wall and our kids responded.”

Darby coach John Santagata said his team had opportunities to win.

“We gave up too many yards on defense and made some key mistakes on offense and in our kicking game,” he said. “We had an opportunity to kick a field goal and missed it. We have to clean it up.”

Team 1 2 3 4 Final HILLIARD DAVIDSON 10 0 0 7 17

HILLIARD DARBY

0 7 6 0 13

HDAV—Ighnat 23 FG

HDAV—Nixon 36 pass from Pettit (Ighnat kick)

HDAR—Horvath 44 run (Gajda kick)

HDAR—Horvath 5 run (kick failed)

HDAV—Nixon 3 run (Ighnat kick)