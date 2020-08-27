MINERVA — One brick at a time.



Minerva High School’s football program is continuing its quest to build a strong new foundation.



Minerva, which has a rich history in football but has gone through an extended rebuilding process in recent years, has the right man to do just that.



Mark Hundley begins his second season as the Lions’ head football coach and guided Minerva to its first football win in several years last season when it won at West Branch and was competitive in many games.



Now, a year later, the Lions will continue to build on their foundation and they have a lot of returning experience to do just that.



"We have 10 starters back on defense and nine back on offense," said Hundley, whose Lions will be one of the most veteran teams in the Eastern Buckeye Conference. "So that’s going to help us because we’re definitely faster and stronger. The question will be we were so far behind everybody else in the league, have we made enough to catch up?"



The Lions’ overall numbers are also up. They have 38 players out for football this season, including 14 seniors, seven juniors, six sophomores and 11 freshmen.



The Lions’ offense is triggered by junior quarterback Brayden Costea (6-foot-0, 185 pounds).



"The leader of our offense is our quarterback Brayden Costea," said Hundley. "He was a starter for us last year as a sophomore and started to assert himself more as a leader as the season went on, but this year he has just grabbed it (the leadership role) and taken it and it’s fun to see that. He’s the son of a coach, so he understands football."



The backfield has plenty of talent as well in senior running back Jimmy Common (5-11, 210), junior Khail Louive (5-8, 170) and senior Chance Martineau (5-10, 180).



The starting receiving crew includes senior JJ Johns (5-11, 170) and senior Garrison Markins (5-8, 145).



"Common is one of our leaders as well as Markins and Martineau," added Hundley of the Lions’ many returning starters.



The Lions' offense will be a run-dominated attack.



"We’re a Wing-T base on offense," explained Hundley. "We ran a little triple option with it last year and a little bit of power but we’re refining that a little bit this year where we’ll be a little more traditional Wing-T."



The Lions’ starting offensive line includes senior Jarrett Burress (6-2, 295), senior Sean Hanley (6-0, 250), senior Derek Hurst (6-3, 270), junior Erik Murray (5-9, 190), sophomore Kaiden Haines (5-11, 190), junior Dylan Phillips (5-11, 180) and sophomore Matt Phillips (6-0, 180).



"Jarrett Burress is a leader on the offensive line," praised Hundley.



On defense, the Lions’ starting unit includes defensive linemen in sophomore William Benedict (6-3, 258), Burress, Hanley, Hurst and senior Jack Zwahlen (5-5, 150).



The starting linebackers include Common, Louive, Erik Murray and Dylan Phillips, while the secondary is comprised of Costea, Markins, Martineau, junior Nolan Kibler (5-9, 175), senior Zac Moore (5-8, 150) and senior Tylor Reakes (5-9, 165).



"Technically, I guess you could call our defense a 4-2-5," said the Minerva head coach. "Some people might call it a 4-4 but it just depends on what kind of personnel you’ve got. We can get into an odd front real easy."



Handling Minerva’s punting and placekicking duties is junior Nick Chaddock (5-11, 165).



With the revised high school football schedule due to the state mandates because of COVID 19, the Lions will play all six league opponents. However, only the first five foes will count in the final league standings. The Lions’ Oct. 16 home game in Week 8 against Alliance will not count in the league standings.



Hundley sees a very competitive Eastern Buckeye Conference again.



"We were leading in six of our 10 games last year and I want to say in four of those we were leading in the second half but we didn’t win those games," he said. "But we got better as the season went on and how to finish. So, this year we’ve got to jump right in (the league chase) and be ready to go from the get go."



The Lions open the season Friday night when they travel to arch-rival Carrollton for an Eastern Buckeye Conference battle.



"The kids have worked so hard but I want to see if the hard work they’ve done will pay off and help us get more wins," Hundley said. "We’re excited."



2020 MINERVA SCHEDULE



Friday, Aug. 28 – at Carrollton



Friday, Sept. 4 – West Branch



Friday, Sept. 11 – at Canton South



Friday, Sept. 18 – at Beaver Local



Friday, Sept. 25 – Salem



Friday, Oct. 2 – at Marlington



Friday, Oct. 9 – OHSAA



Friday, Oct. 16 – Alliance



Friday, Oct. 23 – Sandy Valley



Friday, Oct. 30 – United



Schedule is subject to change. All kickoffs at 7 p.m.