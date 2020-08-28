WEEK 1

Friday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Brecksville 35, Aurora 21

Canton South at St. Thomas Aquinas

Chippewa at Smithville, ppd.

Cloverleaf at Springfield

Col. Bishop Sycamore at St. Vincent-St. Mary, ccd.

Streetsboro 63, Coventry 13

Crestwood at Rootstown, ppd.

Euclid 14, Brunswick 7

Fairless at CVCA

Field at Woodridge, ppd.

North Canton Hoover 35, GlenOak 7

Canton McKinley 30, Jackson 0

Perry 21, Lake 3

Lakewood St. Edward 24, Massillon 23

Marlington 7, Alliance 6 suspended in 3rd quarter, game will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday

Mentor 37, Medina 19

Mogadore at Hunting Valley University School, ppd.

New Philadelphia 40, Canton Central Catholic 7

Hudson 50, Nordonia 27

Northwest 7, Orrville 0, suspended in 1st quarter, game will resume at noon Saturday

Norton at Ravenna, ppd.

Archbishop Hoban 49, Reigning Sports Academy 0 (game shortened by weather)

Rittman at Northwestern

Southeast at Tuslaw

Stow 2, Barberton 0 suspended in 3rd quarter, game will resume at 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Wadsworth 54, North Royalton 21

Walsh Jesuit at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, ccd.

Wooster at Mansfield Madison, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Maple Heights at St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7 p.m.

University School at Mogadore, 6 p.m.

Norton at Ravenna, 1 p.m.

Field at Woodridge, 1 p.m.

Chippewa at Smithville, 7 p.m.

Wooster at Mansfield Madison, 11 a.m.