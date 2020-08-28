THURSDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS SOCCER
Licking Heights 3, Newark 2
LH — GOALS: Poltyrev 2, Caruso. SAVES: Jones 4.
NEW — GOALS: Kashner, Reischmann. SAVES: Ricketts 5.
New Albany 5, Johnstown 0
NA — GOALS: Anthony 4, Ryzenman. SAVES: Weiner 4.
JOHN — SAVES: Cannon 7.
Dublin Jerome 0, Upper Arlington 0
DJ — SAVES: Sanga 2.
UA — SAVES: Scholl 3.
Mount Vernon 13, Heath 0
HEA — SAVES: Hughes 9.
MV — GOALS: Jones 2, White 2, Wiles 2, Rhodeback, Gantt, Boggs, Gunderson, Spurgeon, Jarosz, Lewis. SAVES: Dean 2.
Grove City Christian 3, Madison Christian 2
MC — GOALS: Pribe, Lidonnice. SAVES: Evans 10.
GCC — GOALS: Stedtefeld, Kauffman, Ison. SAVES: McCoy 10.
Buckeye Valley 3, Liberty Union 1
LU — GOAL: Palmer. SAVES: Woeffel 3.
BV — GOALS: Nicolosi 2, Aquino. SAVES: Williams 4.
Ready 5, Granville Christian 0
Fairfield Union 6, Lakewood 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Olentangy Liberty 1, Pickerington North 1
OLIB — GOAL: Brooker. SAVES: Thomas 7.
PN — GOAL: Thomas. SAVES: Walton 3, Ultican 2.
Wellington 6, London 0
LOND — SAVES: Fraysier 19.
WELL — GOALS: Morosky 3, Cooke, Shock, Ehlers. SAVES: Grohovsky 4.
Grove City 2, Dublin Scioto 1
GC — GOALS: Elliott, Hurd. SAVES: Evans 7.
DS — GOAL: Fullerton. SAVES: Topetzes 10.
Olentangy 3, Canal Winchester 2
CW — GOALS: Hurley, Liming. SAVES: Lassiter 9.
OLEN — GOALS: Beinecke, Ross, Johnston. SAVES: Schwertfager 6.
Jonathan Alder 10, Highland 0
HIGH — SAVES: Burke 10, Kelly 7.
JA — GOALS: Hooley 4, Ice 2, Piccolantonio, Cameron. SAVES: Schaefer 1, Warren 1.
Watterson 5, Thomas Worthington 0
WATT — GOALS: Scythes 2, Rotolo, McGinn, Spencer. SAVES: McGraw 2.
TW — SAVES: Ankrom 9, Riell 2.
Fairbanks 7, Madison Plains 1
FAIR — GOALS: Olson 3, Carter 3, Miller. SAVE: Groves 1.
MP — GOAL: Edwards. SAVES: Owens 24.
Westerville North 3, Westerville Central 0
Reynoldsburg 6, Westerville South 0
Upper Arlington 1, Dublin Jerome 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Dublin Jerome 4, Marysville 1
SINGLES: Foster (DJ) def. Huffman 6-2, 7-5; Pzedpelski (MARY) def. Coakley 6-4, 6-3; Cook (DJ) def. Scott 6-0, 6-2. DOUBLES: Pelluru-Tarrant (DJ) def. O’Shelski-Hill 6-4, 6-3; Ozoude-VanHuffel (DJ) def. Hanna Hogan-Thallman 6-4, 6-1.
Dublin Scioto 5, Franklin Heights 0
SINGLES: Srivastava (DS) def. Soy 6-0, 6-0; Joish (DS) def. Muetzel 6-3, 6-0; A.Patel (DS) def. Henslee 6-1, 6-0. DOUBLES: K.Patel-Arya (DS) def. Candelo-Hunkpati 6-2, 6-1; Awano-Phrakornkham (DS) def. Hussein-Abdelqader 6-1, 6-2.
Circleville 3, Teays Valley 2
SINGLES: Urban (TV) def. Shaw 6-1, 6-0; Zimmerman (CIRC) def. Hinton 6-0, 6-2; Vaughn (TV) def. Fulgham 6-0, 6-0. DOUBLES: Arledge-Riddick (CIRC) def. Mills-Captain 5-7, 6-0, 6-3; Doan-Bachman (CIRC) def. McCoy-Curry 6-3, 6-2.
Worthington Christian 3, CSG 2
SINGLES: A. Mayotte (WC) def. Vershinin 6-0, 6-4; M. Mayotte (WC) def. Klatt 6-4, 6-3; C. Mousa (WC) def. Young 6-4, 6-3. DOUBLES: Garg-Hoffman (CSG) def. Shively-Rouse 6-3, 6-1; Burgess-Sharfin (CSG) def. Mowry-Rettstatt 6-4, 6-2.
Pickerington Central 5, Central Crossing 0
SINGLES: Moore (PC) def. Toscano 6-0, 6-0; Thomas (PC) def. Wright 6-0, 6-0; Heren (PC) def. Semchishin 6-0, 6-0. DOUBLES: E. Culver-Vernadakis (PC) def. Young-Semchishin 6-1, 6-0; Beaty-Hill (PC) def. Antonoff-Imler 6-1, 6-0.
Westerville Central 5, Grove City 0
SINGLES: Burks (WC) def. Hougland 6-2, 6-1; Choo (WC) def. Moore 6-3, 6-1; Baker (WC) def. Schaffer 6-1, 6-0. DOUBLES: Gibson-Muhlenkamp (WC) def. Burke-Lutz 6-0, 6-2; Boyd-Muniu (WC) def. Turner-Bellar 6-0, 6-0.
Olentangy Berlin 4, Hilliard Darby 1
SINGLES: Franz (OB) def. Mincy 6-0, 6-0; Harris (OB) def. Nolan 6-2, 7-5; Emanuel (OB) def. Davis 6-4, 6-0. DOUBLES: Emma Reger-Webb (OB) def. Irwin-C. Thip 6-0, 6-0; Robertson-Brown (HD) def. Chakilam-Ponna 4-6, 7-6, 1-0.
Big Walnut 3, Worthington Kilbourne 2
SINGLES: Alderman (WK) def. Ehlers 6-1, 6-1; McLane (BW) def. Hershey 6-0, 6-2; Carter (WK) def. Lefevre 4-6, 6-3, 2-0 ret.. DOUBLES: Ambrose-Smith (BW) def. Baughman-Taneja 6-4, 7-5; Wagner-L. Stevens (BW) def. Bomsta-Kohler 6-2, 6-1.
Columbus Academy 5, Grandview 0
SINGLES: L. Motta (CA) def. Stanley 6-0, 6-0; Phillip (CA) def. Robertson 6-0, 6-0; Chen (CA) def. Lobley 6-0, 6-0. DOUBLES: Ratliff-Sommer (CA) def. Bongiorno-Kukura 6-1, 6-1; E. Motta-Chabria (CA) def. Naille-Swanson 6-0, 6-0.
Upper Arlington 5, Olentangy Liberty 0
Hilliard Bradley 3, Hilliard Davidson 2
Westerville North 5, Canal Winchester 0
Dublin Coffman 4, Olentangy Orange 1
Ashland 4, Marion Harding 1
Delaware 4, Westerville South 1
Olentangy 5, Thomas Worthington 0
Lancaster 5, Groveport 0
BOYS GOLF
AT THE RIDGE: Jonathan Alder 153, Shawnee 205. MEDALISTS: Fox (JA) 37, Ratliff (JA) 37, Ogg (JA) 37.
GIRLS GOLF
AT VILLAGE VIEW: Worthington Christian 200, Big Walnut 201. MEDALIST: So () 41.
AT DARBY CREEK: Hilliard Darby 178, Marysville 180. MEDALISTS: Williams (MARY) 41, Aurand (HD) 41.
AT BLACKLICK: CSG 169, Columbus Academy 188, Bexley 210. MEDALIST: Kromalic (CSG) 37.
FIELD HOCKEY
Columbus Academy 10, CSG 0
CSG -- SAVES: Bamy-Wilson 28, Kirby 1.
CA -- GOALS: Cornelius 2, Klingerman 2, A. Reynolds 2, Adams, Mohanselvan, E. Reynolds, Walter. SAVES: Santry 0, Silver 0.
Olentangy 2, Lancaster 1
Granville 1, Olentangy Liberty 0
Girls Volleyball
Grove City def. Hamilton Township 25-9, 25-9, 25-14
Pickerington North def. Newark 25-11, 25-16, 25-15
Worthington Kilbourne def. Canal Winchester 25-20, 25-27, 25-11, 25-19
Worthington Christian def. Amanda-Clearcreek 25-15, 25-14, 25-9
Westerville North def. Franklin Heights 25-7, 25-7, 25-1
Circleville def. Washington CH 25-18, 25-8, 25-12
Unioto def. Fairfield Union 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13
Jonathan Alder def. North Union 25-22, 25-13, 11-25, 23-25, 15-10
Watkins Memorial def. Licking Valley 25-6, 25-12, 25-15
Granville def. Licking Heights 17-25, 13-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-10
Northmor def. Centerburg 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23
West Liberty-Salem def. Fairbanks 26-24, 25-21, 25-14
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS SOCCER
Hilliard Darby 9, Westerville South 1
Fairfield Union 10, Hamilton Township 0
Worthington Christian 2, Buckeye Valley 1
Bloom-Carroll 3, Teays Valley 1
Fisher Catholic 3, Rosecrans 0
Mount Vernon 7, Shelby 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Hilliard Bradley 5, Grove City 0
Hartley 4, Grandview 1
Watterson 4, CSG 1
Pickerington Central 5, Pickerington North 0
Hilliard Davidson 5, Westland 0
DeSales 4, Granville 1
Reynoldsburg 3, Delaware 2
Columbus Academy 4, Olentangy Orange 1
BOYS GOLF
KMAC Tournament
Highland 340, Centerburg 344, Fredericktown 363, Northmor 406, East Knox 416, Cardington 457
OCC Buckeye Tournament
Pickerington Central 317, Reynoldsburg 345, Lancaster 357, Newark 413, Central Crossing 447
GIRLS GOLF
Bloom-Carroll 193, Logan Elm 264
Centerburg 203, Licking Valley 217
OCC Buckeye Tournament
Olentangy Liberty 334, Olentangy 350, Westerville Central 420, Olentangy Orange 447, Westerville South 459, Westerville North 518
OCC Cardinal Tournament
Dublin Jerome 320, Delaware 347, Olentangy Berlin 356, Hilliard Darby 362, Hilliard Bradley 365, Dublin Scioto 494
OCC Central Tournament
Dublin Coffman 296, New Albany 299, Upper Arlington 338, Marysville 367, Hilliard Davidson 388, Canal Winchester 413
OCC Ohio Tournament
Grove City 344, Gahanna 361, Pickerington Central 410, Big Walnut 449
FIELD HOCKEY
Thomas Worthington 9, Dublin Coffman 0
Watterson 6, Lancaster 0
New Albany 1, Worthington Kilbourne 0, OT
Girls Volleyball
Berne Union def. Grandview 25-15, 25-16, 25-19
Watterson def. Galion 25-15, 25-13, 25-8
Upper Arlington def. Central Crossing 25-18, 25-17, 25-18