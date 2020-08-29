Final scores and recaps for central Ohio high school football teams' 2020 Week 1 games

Refresh frequently to update the roundup with the latest recaps.

DeSales 28, Watterson 22 (OT)

After being neutralized throughout most of his team’s opening-week game against host Watterson, DeSales senior running back Quintell Quinn answered the call in overtime Aug. 28.

The Stallions trailed by as many as nine points but forced overtime and stopped the Eagles from scoring on their possession in the extra session.

Quinn then ran for 3 and 13 yards before scoring on a 4-yard run to give DeSales a 28-22 victory.

“We started off a little slow but everyone was just motivated and had to do their job,” said Quinn, who ran for three scores.

Watterson took a 6-0 lead on a 2-yard run by Cam Nickleson with 9 minutes, 30 seconds to go in the first quarter but missed the extra point.

After DeSales went ahead 7-6 on 1-yard run by Quinn with 2:37 to go in the first period, Eagles kicker Carson Blank made a 39-yard field goal with 10:27 left in the first half to make it 9-7.

Nickleson ran for a 21-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter to give the Eagles a 16-7 halftime lead.

Then in the third period, Stallions quarterback Whit Hobgood hit Jordan Johnson for an 85-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 16-14.

After Danny Siegel had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown to put the Eagles up 22-14, the extra point was blocked by Quinn with 1:45 left in the third quarter.

DeSales drove to the Watterson 3 with 8:08 left in the fourth quarter when the game was suspended because of lightning.

On the first play after the game resumed, Quinn ran for a 3-yard touchdown and Nicky Pentello hit Nathan Barber for a two-point conversion pass to tie it at 22.

“We kind of kept fighting and made some plays here and there,” Stallions coach Ryan Wiggins said. “I thought we did a better job defensively after the first couple drives adjusting to their run game. I thought we settled in and did a lot better certainly in the second half, and I felt like we made some plays on special teams.”

Quinn finished with 92 yards rushing for DeSales, and Nickleson ran for 174 yards to lead the Eagles.

“It hurts,” Eagles coach Brian Kennedy said. “We made way too many mistakes to win a football game and it’s tough. You get one scrimmage and you’re playing your rival, but we’ve got to be better.”

--Jarrod Ulrey

DeSALES: 7-0-7-8-6--28 (OT)

WATTERSON: 6-10-6-0-0--22

W—Nickleson 2 run (kick failed)

D—Quinn 1 run (Baughman kick)

W—Blank 39 FG

W—Nickleson 21 run (Blank kick)

D—Johnson 85 pass from Hobgood (Baughman kick)

W—Siegel 60 interception return (kick blocked)

D—Quinn 3 run (Barber pass from Pentello)

D—Quinn 4 run (no kick)

====

Dublin Coffman 41, Dublin Jerome 6

Dublin Coffman spotted host Dublin Jerome an early 6-0 lead, but then scored 34 unanswered points before halftime in a 41-6 victory Aug. 28.

Bryon Threats led the Shamrocks, rushing for 119 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. He also had three receptions for 76 yards and a score.

“From a coaching perspective, there’s a lot of things we can do to get better,” said Coffman coach Mark Crabtree, whose team leads the all-time series 5-0. “With an opening game, a rival, sometimes emotions can be a little too high. We settled down and adjusted and started playing some football.”

Jerome struck first on the opening drive when quarterback Ryan Miller connected with Sammy Stoner for a 37-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead with 7 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first quarter.

Coffman went ahead for good on Threats’ 30-yard touchdown run with 1:37 remaining in the quarter, however.

Threats added scoring runs of 11 and 3 yards and a 14-yard touchdown catch from Connor Mathews late in the half. Coffman’s other score in the half came on Mathews’ 47-yard pass to Sheron Phipps Jr. with 1:39 left in the second quarter.

Mathews completed six of seven passes for 142 yards and two scores.

Miller completed 14 of 27 passes for 202 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Jerome, and Carter Barco had five catches for 78 yards.

“We have to get better,” Jerome coach Bob Gecewich said. “The coaches made a lot of mistakes, the kids made a lot of mistakes. We have to get better. We made some mistakes and things started to roll.”

--Frank DiRenna

DUBLIN COFFMAN: 7-27-7-0—41

DUBLIN JEROME: 6-0-0-0—6

DJ—Stoner 37 pass from Miller (kick failed)

DC—Threats 30 run (Magyar kick)

DC—Threats 11 run (Magyar kick)

DC—Threats 3 run (Magyar kick)

DC—Phipps Jr. 47 pass from Mathews (kick failed)

DC—Threats 14 pass from Mathews (Magyar kick)

DC—Williams 2 run (Magyar kick)

====

Olentangy 7, Olentangy Orange 3

Nathan Rudawsky saw what he needed to do and let his instincts take over.

The Olentangy senior defensive lineman made a quick decision to veer to the sideline on a muffed field-goal attempt midway through the fourth quarter, and that choice played a key role in helping the visiting Braves to hold off Olentangy Orange 7-3 on Aug. 28 in the opener for both teams.

The ball was bobbled on a 28-yard field goal attempt by Orange, forcing holder Evan Merklin to make a dash for the first-down marker with 8 minutes, 3 seconds left.

Enter Rudawsky, who corralled Merklin at the sideline at the Braves’ 15-yard line, short of a first down

“I just saw that the holder was kind of fumbling the snap, and he picked it up and ran with it to the outside,” Rudawsky said. “I knew I had to get to the edge and force him out, and then what happened happened.”

The Braves used a clock-consuming running game to take control of the contest, as they held a 31:14 to 16:46 edge in time of possession.

Landon Johnson led a balanced attack with 55 yards rushing on 10 carries, and Caleb Gossett added 46 yards on 10 carries.

Kaden Doup had 11 carries for 28 yards including a 1-yard run in the first quarter for the only touchdown.

The lone Orange score came on a 22-yard field goal by Jack Behre with 11:14 to play.

“You have to give credit to their kids,” Orange coach Zebb Schroeder said. “They really owned the line of scrimmage and controlled the clock. We made some timely mistakes, but we had to own this one as a team.”

Quarterback Josh Laisure led the Pioneers with 76 yards on 16 carries, and Luke Applegate added 38 yards rushing in 16 tries.

--Scott Hennen

OLENTANGY: 7-0-0-0--7

OLENTANGY ORANGE: 0-0-0-3--3

OL— Doup 1 run (Olcott kick)

OO—Behre 22 FG

====

Westerville Central 28, Upper Arlington 23

After having to sweat out a season-opening 28-23 win at Upper Arlington on Aug. 28 that appeared to be secure with 4 minutes left, Westerville Central coach Brent Morrison took a deep breath and lauded the play of a defensive unit that ultimately saved the game.

The Golden Bears struggled to make big plays against the Warhawks’ effective front seven outside of a few key bursts, but UA never got over the hump and a final-minute drive ended with an interception by Dylan Harris.

“We gave up a couple big plays that they scored on, but I was really proud of our defense,” Morrison said. “They weren’t consistently driving on us. I don’t know that the score accurately reflects how well we played on defense. We have some things to clean up on offense, but overall, I’m proud of the guys and what they did.”

Michael Ross’ 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries paced the Warhawks, who took a 15-0 first-quarter lead and never trailed. Quarterback Judah Holtzclaw and wide receiver Luke Swaney added rushing touchdowns, but it was a Holtzclaw fumble with 4:10 left that kept the door open for UA with the score at 28-14.

The Bears drove 74 yards in 10 plays, capped by Simon Monnin’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Carson Gresock that made it 28-21 with 2:18 left.

A safety on a punt to end Central’s next possession got UA within five, but Harris picked off Monnin with 43 seconds left.

Gresock rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.

“There were a couple times that game could have gotten away from us,” said UA coach Justin Buttermore, who made his debut with the Bears. “We just could never get tied in the second half. I thought that was the key. We put together some good drives, but we could never get (the score) tied.”

--Dave Purpura

WESTERVILLE CENTRAL: 15-6-7-0--28

UPPER ARLINGTON: 0-14-0-9--23

WC—Swaney 11 run (Francescone run)

WC—Ross 12 run (Robertson kick)

UA—Gresock 8 run (Yoakam kick)

WC—Holtzclaw 15 run (kick blocked)

UA—Mazzaferri 39 pass from Monnin (Yoakam kick)

WC—Ross 15 run (Robertson kick)

UA—Gresock 20 pass from Monnin (Yoakam kick)

UA—Safety, punt snap out of end zone

====

Olentangy Liberty 35, Olentangy Berlin 21

Olentangy Liberty turned three turnovers into touchdowns, and the Patriots earned a 35-21 season-opening win at Olentangy Berlin on Aug. 28 in the first meeting between the programs.

The Patriots struck first, with Adam Lane returning a blocked field-goal attempt 73 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first quarter.

After the defense recovered a Berlin fumble midway through the third quarter, Chase Brecht caught a 14-yard touchdown from Mitch Fields to put Liberty ahead 28-21 and erase a 21-20 deficit.

The Patriots pulled away in the fourth quarter after Bears quarterback Jacob Moeller was intercepted on the Berlin 31-yard line. Fields connected with Cam Barcus for a 15-yard touchdown on the next play as the Patriots went up 35-21.

“Both teams battled. I thought both teams played like it was a second scrimmage,” Liberty coach Steve Hale said. “The mistakes on both sides were aggravating.

“I’m just really excited for our kids. We told them before the game, the football kids this year have been through more than anything than any kids that have maybe ever played football before. The fact that you get to play tonight and it may not last, just keep playing, just have fun and enjoy this, and I think they did a good job of that.”

Fields completed 17 of 22 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns while running back Aidan Kenley had 13 carries for 51 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Berlin compiled 470 yards of total offense. Moeller completed 28 of 43 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Nick Tiberio carried 17 times for 56 yards and a score.

Wide receiver Bennett Lawrence caught 11 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m extremely proud of their effort. I thought they worked really hard all the way up to the end. I have no problem with that,” Berlin coach Mark Nori said. “I haven’t watched the tape yet, but just from what I’ve seen out on the field, it’s always those little things -- a couple penalties here and there, we turned the ball over a couple times. You can’t do that against Liberty. You have to play them near-perfect or perfect to beat them, and a couple of those mistakes cost us.”

--Stephen Borgna

OLENTANGY BERLIN: 7-7-7-0--21

OLENTANGY LIBERTY: 6-14-8-7--35

OL­­–Lane 73 blocked field goal return (kick failed)

OB–Horstman 5 pass from Moeller (Rader kick)

OL–Kenley 12 run (Rosselli kick)

OL–Barcus 5 pass from Fields (Rosselli kick)

OB–Tiberio 3 run (Rader kick)

OB–Lawrence 86 pass from Moeller (Rader kick)

OL–Brecht 14 pass from Fields (Brecht pass from Fields)

OL–Barcus 15 pass from Fields (Rosselli kick)

====

Cincinnati Moeller 34, Hartley 17

One of the big questions Cincinnati Moeller coach Mark Elder had heading into the season was how well his team would react to adversity.

He found out in Week 1.

Despite five turnovers, the Crusaders scored 20 second-quarter points and endured an hour-long weather delay en route to a 34-17 win over host Hartley on Aug. 28.

“We just kept plugging away,” Elder said. “Things weren’t going our way. But I’m really proud of our guys. When that adversity came, we were able to overcome it.”

The Hawks, who went 12-2 last season and reached a Division III state semifinal, took advantage of those turnovers early on.

Ryan Hawk kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter, and Sumo Kesselly scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter to make it 10-0.

Moeller quarterback Thomas Rotello led the comeback, hitting Daniel Dunlop for a 35-yard touchdown pass before the rain and lightning arrived.

Rotello’s 5-yard touchdown run put his team ahead 20-10 late in the second quarter, and he scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter. The senior finished with 119 yards rushing on 19 carries and completed five of 10 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Hartley didn’t give in and made it 20-17 in the third quarter when Richard Kenny broke free for a 91-yard touchdown run.

“I thought we battled the whole time,” Hartley coach Brad Burchfield said. “It was a three-point game late in the fourth quarter. … We’ve got a chance to have a really good football team, and we’re going to make improvements.”

Kenny finished with 101 yards on five carries, and Nyal Johnson added 63 yards on nine carries.

Seven Hartley rushers combined for 255 yards on the ground.

--Scott Gerfen

CINCINNATI MOELLER: 0-20-0-14--34

HARTLEY: 3-7-7-0--17

H—Hawk 26 FG

H—Kesselly 1 run (Hawk kick)

CM—Dunlop 35 pass from Rotello (kick failed)

CM—Marshall 2 run (Hughes kick)

CM—Rotello 5 run (Hughes kick)

BH—Kenny 91 run (Hawk kick)

CM—Rotello 3 run (Hughes kick)

====

Thomas Worthington 30, Newark 0

Six-foot-five high school quarterbacks aren't usually considered running threats, but you would have a hard time convincing Newark of that.

Operating out of the shotgun, Thomas Worthington senior Isaac Settles carried 14 times for 181 yards and a touchdown, and the Cardinals ran for 354 yards in a win against the visiting Wildcats on Aug. 28.

Settles also threw for 52 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Thomas, which outgained Newark 413-102 and had 19 first downs to just seven by the Wildcats.

"That is a good OCC team," Newark coach Bill Franks said. "We just have to stay engaged, proud and enthused for the next nine weeks, and I think we will."

Settles tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to A.J. Long-Lawrence in the back of the end zone, after he had reeled off a 25-yard run, as the Cardinals jumped up 7-0 in the first quarter. Camden Beatty helped set things up with a 24-yard punt return.

Thomas struck quickly near the end of the first half, finding the end zone twice within two minutes.

Settles scrambled out of the pocket, raced up the middle and ran 41 yards for a score with 3:45 left in the half. Just two minutes later, Settles lofted a long pass to the right corner of the end zone, where Beatty batted the ball up and came down with it for a 33-yard touchdown. A bad snap led to a failed conversion, but the Cardinals were cruising 20-0 after a first half that saw them limit Newark's triple-option offense to two first downs.

Newark just couldn't get its offense untracked and never threatened, as the Cardinals held the Wildcats to a net 62 yards rushing and 40 yards passing, with Jake Sherman completing 6-for-14 with no interceptions. Sherman was sacked four times for 25 yards in losses. Fullback Giovanni Aber picked up 32 yards in 11 attempts, while Garret Ramsey caught three passes for 27 yards.

--Dave Weidig/Newark Advocate

====

New Albany 20, Lancaster 13

Heading into the season-opening matchup between visiting Lancaster and New Albany on Aug. 28, no one really knew what to expect.

The Golden Gales put a lineup on the field that was as inexperienced as they’ve been in a long time while the Eagles, who won their final four games a year ago, brought back a ton of experience.

It also marked the first meeting between the programs, and as it turned out, the experience won out for New Albany.

After more than an hour weather delay and with the scored tied at 13 to start the second half, New Albany put together what proved to be the winning drive.

The Eagles capped a seven-play, 65-yard drive when senior quarterback Brock Tibbitts connected with senior Owen Wilcox on a short pass and he tiptoed down the sideline for a 33-yard touchdown with 8:41 left in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 20-13 lead.

“We talked to our kids during the lightning delay about staying focused, and we thought the team that would take that time and mentally prepare and take care of their business during that time would end up winning the game,” New Albany coach Bubba Kidwell said. “It has been a tough year preparing. We’ve only had a couple weeks of practice, but I liked how our kids came out in the second half.

“That obviously was a huge play between Brock and Owen, and when you have seniors like that who have started two years in a row, you expect them to make those plays and that ended up being the difference.”

New Albany forced a Lancaster fumble on its first possession and the Eagles quickly took advantage. Senior running back Jayden Fudge broke several tackles on his way to a 46-yard touchdown run on New Albany’s first play from scrimmage after the turnover for a 7-0 lead.

However, Lancaster, which struggled at times to get its offense untracked, was able to hang in there. Despite three turnovers – two fumbles and an interception – the Gales, led by senior quarterback Titan Johnson, were able to come up with big plays through their passing game.

“Our guys played hard, playing on the road with the lightning delay, that’s a lot to deal with, and you add to the fact that we are green as grass, but we will get better,” Lancaster coach Rob Carpenter said.

Facing a third-and-18 from their own 12-yard line, the Gales stunned the Eagles as Johnson connected with George Sherrick on a perfectly thrown pass for an 88-yard touchdown with 1:55 left in the first quarter.

On their next possession, the Eagles drove inside the Gales’ 20-yard line but had to settle for an Ian Hoff 31-yard field goal, giving New Albany a 10-6 lead with 9:47 left in the first half.

Lancaster took the lead with 5:43 left in the first half when Johnson connected with Da’Vaughn Lewis for a 33-yard pass play, and two plays later, Parker Hill scored on a 5-yard run, giving the Gales a 13-10 advantage.

New Albany tied the score on Hoff’s 24-yard field with 1:54 left in the first half.

The Eagles finished with 323 total yards, including 292 on the ground. Fudge rushed for 203 yards on 26 carries, and Brock Kidwell added 61 yards on 18 rushes.

Lancaster finished with 325 total yards and had a balanced attack with 168 yards rushing and 157 passing.

Tom Wilson/Lancaster Eagle-Gazette