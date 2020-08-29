Here are seven Walk-Off Thoughts after the Indians' 14-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, improving their record to 20-12 this season and bringing them into a three-way tie atop the American League Central Division.

1. After such a dazzling debut, it would have been a difficult task for Triston McKenzie to put together a repeat performance in his second start, which came Friday night in St. Louis. It was clear right away he wasn't quite as sharp as his debut on Aug. 22 when he struck out 10 and allowed one run in six innings. For the 23-year-old rookie, it was another learning experience that figures to be one of the first of many.

"It's my second start. I think I was a little excited out there," McKenzie said on a Zoom call. "I kind of settled down in that third inning. I talked to [Roberto Perez] a little bit and had a little more faith in him and tried to find my rhythm through him as opposed to just trying to be a man on an island."

2. McKenzie gave up two runs on three hits, walked three and struck out three while battling his command. One walk led to a two-run home run off the bat of Dexter Fowler. Aside from that, McKenzie avoided further trouble until he hit his pitch ceiling after the end of the fourth.

"That is part of the growth. He’s still a young kid," acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said. "He seemed like he was fine after the game after we took him out. Carl [Willis] was talking to him. But we have to see through the next start, see how he bounces back out of this. I mean, with all that, he still pitched four and gave up two, laboring, not having command, not having secondary pitches. We’d still like to see what he can do in his next start."

3. McKenzie effectively forced his way into a second outing with his debut. He remains an intriguing, high-ceiling option for the Indians' rotation, as well as potentially another factor in how the Indians handle not only Zach Plesac's possible return from the team's alternate site but also how they might view the trade deadline. With Shane Bieber, Mike Clevinger, Aaron Civale, Carlos Carrasco, Plesac and McKenzie all in the mix for starts, it gives the Indians plenty of flexibility having six pitchers vying for five spots.

"I'm trying to take it all in as I go," McKenzie said. "It's definitely a step up as opposed to pitching in Arizona or pitching in the minor leagues. The best thing I think I can do is to take the blows in stride and work through it and make it better for the next time through."

4. McKenzie was honored to be able to wear the No. 42 jersey in honor of Jackie Robinson on Friday night, as every player in the league donned the same number. It also came on the day of the tragic passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed Robinson in the film "42".

"It was definitely special, especially the fact I got to do it so early in my career," McKenzie said of wearing the No. 42. "It definitely felt different, especially in such a historic ballpark. I was trying to take in all the sights and let the reverence of the number and the day sink in on me."

5. A few weeks ago, Franmil Reyes renewed his focus on driving the ball to center and right-center field. Since that time, he's been among the American League's better hitters. Reyes indicated that his swing is at its best when he's driving the ball the other way, and the numbers have proved it. In his past 19 games, entering the weekend, Reyes is 28-for-71 (.394) with six home runs, three doubles, 19 RBI and an OPS of 1.147. On Friday night, he went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double five RBI and three runs scored.

Reyes swinging such a hot bat in the No. 5 spot has been especially effective in part because he's hitting behind Carlos Santana, MLB's walks leader, who drew three more free passes Friday night. But Reyes feels there's more of a value with Santana in the lineup than simply getting on base.

"Every time I'm on deck, I know Santana against righties, hitting lefty, but I see the action of the ball and I am timing the pitcher," Reyes said. "I have like seven pitches to track the pitcher before I go and hit. So it gets me going."

6. Hitting one spot behind Reyes, Tyler Naquin has continued to pick up where he left off last season before his year was ended due to a torn ACL. Naquin belted his first home run of the season Friday night and entering Saturday was hitting .298 with a 120 wRC+. Considering Reyes has been handling the everyday designated hitter role, Naquin has been the lone bright spot in an outfield that has already had Oscar Mercado and Bradley Zimmer optioned to the team's alternate site after poor starts. Friday night's win over the Cardinals featured 20 hits and 14 runs for the Indians, both of which were season highs. Roberto Perez and Delino DeShields, hitting eighth and ninth, respectively, each contributed three hits, a rare night in which the bottom of the lineup did much of the damage.

"It's great. It gives an opportunity for my teammates for all of us to think on the positive side, don't lose your faith and keep working hard, the day is about to come," Reyes said. "[That way] when you get those nights where you have two or three hits, [the] next day, 100 percent, you come with a better, positive mindset."

7. The 60-game season was already considered more of a sprint than a marathon. The Indians' chances of making the postseason remain extremely high due to their record, landscape of the AL and schedule the rest of the way. In terms of the AL Central race, the Indians, Twins and White Sox will all enter the weekend at 20-12. Now, it's a 28-game race to the finish for the division and one of the two automatic playoff berths. A sprint is now a mad dash.

"It’s crazy. Who would’ve thought you would have halfway in the season a three-way tie?" Alomar Jr. said. "But the White Sox are playing good baseball. They’re hot, they’re swinging the bats, the pitching’s coming around and the Twins had a great start. We caught up with them right now, but they still have to play those doubleheaders. We just got to continue playing, don’t look back and compete every day. We have a great lineup, a great starting rotation and the bullpen is doing outstanding, so we can compete with them."

