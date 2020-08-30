Jaylen Gilbert and Marquise Scott have enrolled at Pickerington North after transferring from Centennial.

Columbus City Schools suspended all extracurricular activities Aug. 14 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic before lifting the suspension Aug. 27.

Gilbert and Scott were key players last season when the Stars went 9-2 and made the playoffs for the first time in program history.

Although he missed four games with injury last season, Gilbert started seven games at quarterback and completed 38 of 81 passes for 812 yards with nine touchdowns while also rushing for 320 yards and nine scores. He also punted and played defensive back.

A slotback and defensive back, Scott rushed for 329 yards and added eight receptions and one touchdown while also contributing 15.5 tackles.

North, which opened with a 35-9 loss Aug. 30 at Pickerington Central, will play Sept. 4 at Westerville Central.

It is uncertain whether Gilbert and Scott will be subject to the OHSAA transfer rule or if they’ll be eligible for the entire season.

“Gilbert and Marquise Scott are both here, and they’ll be allowed to play next week,” North coach Nate Hillerich said. “(Gilbert) is a good kid, works hard. We’re excited to have them with us. They literally just moved in last week and enrolled and have been in practice getting acclimation days, so I’m not sure how that will all work out with the OHSAA. They moved because we’re not open enrollment in Pickerington.”

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek