The New Albany football team likely will be without one of its anticipated running backs for the rest of the regular season after senior Mechi McCaulley suffered a broken collarbone Aug. 28 during a 20-13 win over Lancaster.

According to coach Bubba Kidwell, McCaulley went down awkwardly on his left shoulder during a tackle. He will undergo surgery Sept. 1 and is expected to miss “five or six weeks.” That time span would cover the rest of the abbreviated six-game regular season and potentially the first weekend of the playoffs.

McCaulley rushed for 1,355 yards and nine touchdowns on 161 carries last season.

In McCaulley’s absence, Jayden Fudge had 26 carries for 203 yards and a touchdown against Lancaster.

“That’s tough when you lose a guy who rushed for (almost) 1,400 yards (last year),” Kidwell said. “The kids took it hard. Jayden and Mechi are best friends, and I know it motivated Jayden to play for him. Our guys will step up. They always do, but we’re going to miss Mechi, and we feel terrible for him.”

