Upper Arlington girls basketball coach Chris Savage resigned Aug. 31 after 13 seasons, athletics director Tony Pusateri announced.

Savage went 218-96 with the Golden Bears, winning Division I district championships in 2014 and 2016.

The most successful portion of Savage’s tenure came from 2013-19, during which time his teams won two district titles — the program’s first since 1989 — and went 117-36, led largely by Division I recruits Kortney Eisenman (Georgia), Andi Norman (Dartmouth) and Macy Spielman (Bowling Green).

UA also was a district runner-up in 2013, 2018 and 2019 but went 10-13 overall and 5-5 in the OCC-Central Division last year, losing to Dublin Scioto 43-25 in the first round of the district tournament.

Savage had a strong run at his alma mater, DeSales, from 2004-07 before coming to UA. His Stallions teams were 55-17 overall and 23-1 in the CCL.

The Bears were 10-13 in Savage’s first season but improved to 20-2 by his third year and won at least 14 games in each of the next nine seasons.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave