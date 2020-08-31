One player from the Westerville North girls volleyball program tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, forcing the postponement of the team’s matches through Sept. 10, athletics director Wes Elifritz said.

“We had a member of the program who tested positive and we are looking to reschedule some matches for the next few weeks,” Elifritz said Aug. 31. “Based on guidelines from the Franklin County health department, we went through the exposure guidelines and the majority of the j.v. and freshman players can continue.”

The player tested positive Aug. 28. The Warriors’ home match against New Albany on Aug. 29 was postponed, followed by matches against Delaware on Sept. 1, Westerville South on Sept. 3, Groveport on Sept. 5, Canal Winchester on Sept. 8 and Big Walnut on Sept. 10.

The matches against Big Walnut, Canal Winchester, Delaware and South are OCC-Capital Division contests.

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen