CINCINNATI — As the calendar flips from August to September, the Reds had better hope that things turn for them as well.

They got beat around by the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-5, Monday night at Great American Ball Park, the day after they got beat around by the Chicago Cubs, 10-1.

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) hands the ball to Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (28) during a mound visit in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Eugenio Suárez's three-run homer in the ninth made Monday's game sound closer than it was.

The double drubbing put the Reds back at a season-high five games under .500 at 15-20. The expanded playoffs makes it easier than ever to get into the postseason. But the Reds have looked like a team that just can’t get out of its own way for five weeks.

"It's been a struggle," said bench coach Freddie Benavides, who filled in for Reds manager David Bell, who was suspended for Monday's game. "But the guys are working hard. We know there's a sense of urgency in that locker room. We all know that we've got to play better in general.

"…It's just a matter of getting on a streak. I truly believe the guys are going to do it."

The club’s problems seem to change on a daily basis. Sunday and Monday, starting pitching – the strength of the team all season – did not give the club a chance to win.

The Reds have to be concerned about right-hander Anthony DeSclafani. He went 3 innings and allowed seven runs on seven hits. He walked four and struck out three. He needed 92 pitches to record 11 outs.

Over his last three starts, he’s gone 10 innings and allowed 18 runs on 19 hits. He’s walked 10 and struck out seven.

DeSclafani, making his first start since returning from the paternity list, struggled from the beginning. He did not use that as an excuse.

"I can't really say it's it's really a factor today. I got my feet under me. After getting back, I had a couple of bullpen sessions," he said. "Just throwing and warming up in the pen today, I thought my stuff was really good and it felt crisp. I mean even during the first few innings, I know I gave up some runs, but I still felt good. I think it's just simplifying the game the point where you get strike one."

DeSclafani gave up back-to-back doubles to Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt in the first.

The Reds tied it in their half of first. Joey Votto reached on an infield single and moved to second on Yadier Molina’s passed ball. Suárez got Votto in with a line-drive single to center.

But DeSclafani gave up a run in the second and another in the third to make it 3-1. DeSclafani had to be happy only to have given up three runs.

The damage control ended in the fourth.

DeSclafani walked Goldschmidt and Brad Miller back-to-back to load the bases. DeSclafani got ahead of Paul DeJong 1-2 then missed with a fastball and a curve. DeSclafani threw a 94-mph fastball right down the middle. DeJong lined it out to center for his first career grand slam, and it was 7-1 game.

"I was trying to go heater in," DeSclafani said. "It's usually a pitch that I run in on to right-handed hitters. It's a pitch I get a lot of outs with. I feel comfortable throwing it, no matter the count. I'm not trying, obviously, to walk guys. I usually just try and let the ball eat, let it run in, and get on their hands, get a groundball or some weak contact.

"The ball didn't turn over and run in. It just kind of stayed middle. It's not good, man. It was just pretty embarrassing overall."

Benavides said DeJong was going to be DeSclafani's last hitter.

"We got Michael ready," Benavides said. "(DeSclafani) had two outs and one man on. He's our starter… We tried to squeeze one more hitter out and he just made a mistake."

Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson, meanwhile, made easy work of the Reds. He retired 12 of 13 after Suárez's hit.

Michael Lorenzen took over for DeSclafani and pitched four innings of two-hit shutout ball.

"I kept asking them to send me back out there," Lorenzen said. "Let me take care of the recovery part, and I'll be back as soon as I can."

Votto led off the ninth with a single. An out later, Jesse Winker singled. Suárez hit one out to right-center for his eighth of the year.