We have co-Players of the Week for Week 1.

Worthington Kilbourne quarterback Mitchell Tomasek won the vote of the ThisWeek staff. He completed 11 of 14 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-14 win over Canal Winchester.

Reynoldsburg quarterback Dijon Jennings won our Twitter poll, receiving 38.6% of 1,243 votes over 24 hours. He threw for 135 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and one score in a 48-14 win over Gahanna.

The other finalists were Olentangy Liberty quarterback Mitch Fields and Westerville South quarterback Peter Pedrozo.

