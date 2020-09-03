The Dover Crimson Tornadoes will make yet another trip to Death Valley to face the Steubenville Big Red in high school football Friday night.

However, there will be one big difference from past years.

There won't be a huge, hostile crowd awaiting the Crimson and Gray.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the crowd size will be limited.

"I won't mind it so much this year," said Dover head coach Dan Ifft. "Especially, since COVID has put a cap on the number of fans they can have there. Still, we will face a Steubenville team that is well-prepared and always has good players."

Steubenville opened the 2020 season last Friday night with a rain-soaked 40-13 win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney played in Stambaugh Stadium on the campus of Youngstown State University.

Big Red and Mooney have met numerous times in the playoffs, but this was their very first regular season encounter.

Steubenville took full advantage of a couple of Cardinal miscues to jump up 14-0 with a couple of Rodney James Jr. touchdown runs.

The Big Red defense shut down the Cards in the opening half, holding a commanding 154-30 advantage in total yards.

As a team, Big Red rushed for 253 yards on the night thanks to James Jr.’s 112 yards on 23 carries and senior quarterback Cade Kernahan’s solid debut in the poor conditions by going 8 of 16 for 80 yards and two scores.

Dover opened the 2020 campaign with a grind-it-out 19-10 win over Louisville in a storm-delayed game at Crater Stadium last Thursday night.

Junior quarterback Ayden Hall finished the night 9 of 23 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns -- both going to senior Nathan Ravine. The first team All-Ohioan had six grabs for 125 yards and the two scores.

Meanwhile, Jacob Hostetler, a 5-foot-8, 185-pound senior running back, rushed for a team-high 125 yards on 24 carries.

Defensively, junior linebacker Connor McGarry led the Crimson Tornadoes with 12 tackles (seven solos and five assists) and senior linebacker Doug Weaver was next in double figures with 10.

Senior strong safety Will McCrate and junior linebacker Michael Beal made big interceptions down the stretch to help nail down the win over the Leopards.

Big Red and Dover started their gridiron series back in 1921 with Steubenville winning 7-0.

Two more Big Red victories followed, but then the schools didn't meet again for over 50 years.

Two Dover victories and a tie started off the renewal, but then Big Red reeled off eight straight wins before the Tornadoes would taste victory again.

Dover's signature win over Steubenville came in a 31-28 decision in a Division III regional quarterfinal at Death Valley in 2010.

However, Big Red has had the better of it since then with wins in 2015 (47-0 at Dover), 2016 (57-45 at Steubenville), 2017 (23-10 at Dover), 2018 (35-13 at Steubenville), and 2019 (42-20 at Dover).

Ifft’s trip to the Ohio Valley will be sort of a homecoming.

His daughter, Amber, is married to former Martins Ferry High School standout Zac Bruney, who is the head coach at Wheeling University.

"The Valley's in my blood now," joked Ifft.

