The City League will hold a three-game regular season between its football programs, and each team will have an opportunity to compete in the OHSAA playoffs, it was announced Sept. 3.

According to the official schedule, which was sent to ThisWeekSPORTS.com by a league football coach, the three-week schedule will begin with three games Thursday, Sept. 17, two games Friday, Sept. 18, and two games Saturday, Sept. 19.

The OHSAA playoffs are set to begin Oct. 9, and there would tentatively be a City playoff that would begin Oct. 30.

All teams in Ohio are eligible for the OHSAA postseason this fall but have the option of opting out.

Games scheduled for the opening week of league action are Marion-Franklin at Beechcroft (Sept. 17), Centennial at Walnut Ridge (Sept. 17), Whetstone at South (Sept. 17), Africentric at Mifflin (Sept. 18), Northland at Eastmoor Academy (Sept. 18), Independence at East (Sept. 19) and Linden-McKinley at Briggs (Sept. 19). West is on a bye and will begin its season Sept. 26 at South.

