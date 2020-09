Although the season kickoff brought with it some uncertainty, the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel was ready … or at least most of us were.

Eleven of the 13 panelists posted at least 10 victories, led by Frank DiRenna and Scott Gerfen, who both went 14-3, which was one game better than Steve Blackledge, Lee Cochran, John Hulkenberg and Andy Resnik. Did we take advantage of having 17 games, instead of the customary 15? Sure, but what the heck. We were excited and relieved so the two extra games were a bonus for you and us.

This week, we go back to the 15-game schedule. We had only one unanimous pick with Hartley over Watterson. Splitting the staff 7-6 were Westerville North at Delaware and Harvest Prep at Columbus Academy.

As for our Lone Wolf picks, in which one staffer goes against the rest of the panel, we went 0-1, with Scott Hennen’s pick of Olentangy Berlin beating Olentangy Liberty coming up short. Unfazed, Hennen also is the only one taking the Bears in the Week 2 matchup at Olentangy. The other Lone Wolf pick was Cochran, who is taking Olentangy Liberty against Dublin Coffman.

Enjoy Week 2!

Week 2 predictions

Dublin Coffman at Olentangy Liberty

Shamrocks: Baker, Borgna, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Patriots: Cochran

====

Dublin Scioto at Worthington Kilbourne

Irish: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, Ulrey

Wolves: Borgna, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

====

Watterson at Hartley

Eagles:

Hawks: Baker, Borgna, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

====

Hilliard Davidson at Olentangy Orange

Wildcats: Baker, Borgna, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey

Pioneers: Cochran, Hennen, Resnik

====

Upper Arlington at Hilliard Bradley

Golden Bears: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Jaguars: Borgna, Framtz, Gerfen, Hennen

====

Reynoldsburg at Groveport

Raiders: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg,

Cruisers: DiRenna, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

====

Marysville at Hilliard Darby

Monarchs: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

Panthers: Borgna, Ulrey

====

Thomas Worthington at Dublin Jerome

Cardinals: Borgna, Frantz, Hulkenberg, Purpura

Celtics: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Stevenson, Resnik, Ulrey

====

Olentangy Berlin at Olentangy

Bears: Hennen

Braves: Baker, Borgna, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

====

Westerville North at Delaware

Warriors: DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Stevenson

Pacers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Gerfen, Resnik, Ulrey

====

Bexley at Liberty Union

Bexley: Borgna, Hennen, Ulrey

Liberty Union: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

====

Whitehall at Grandview

Rams: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Stevenson, Ulrey

Bobcats: Borgna, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik

====

Harvest Prep at Columbus Academy

Warriors: Blackledge, Borgna, Hulkenberg, Stevenson, Resnik, Ulrey

Vikings: Baker, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura

====

Ready at Buckeye Valley

Silver Knights: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Stevenson, Resnik, Ulrey

Barons: Borgna, Cochran, Purpura

====

DeSales at Mansfield Senior

Stallions: Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey

Tygers: Baker, Resnik

====

Standings after Week 1

Frank DiRenna: 14-3

Scott Gerfen: 14-3

Steve Blackledge: 13-4

Lee Cochran: 13-4

John Hulkenberg: 13-4

Andy Resnik: 13-4

Dave Purpura: 12-5

Jeff Stevenson: 12-5

Eric Frantz: 11-6

Scott Hennen: 11-6

Ryan Baker: 10-7

Stephen Borgna: 8-9

Jarrod Ulrey: 8-9