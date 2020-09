The FridayNightOhio.com Podcast makes its debut for the 2020 high school football season.

CantonRep.com sports writer Cliff Hickman is joined by sports editor Chris Beaven to talk about Week 2 of the high school football season. Cliff and Chris cover all the big games in the Federal League, EBC, PAC-7 and IVC, in addition to talking about Massillon’s matchup with a new opponent from Columbus. Don't miss the first episode of 2020.