Overcoming a two-touchdown deficit against one of central Ohio’s most distinguished programs from recent years didn’t prove to be an impossible task for Dublin Coffman on Sept. 4 at Olentangy Liberty.

It helps that the Shamrocks have a duo in Sheron Phipps and Bryon Threats that could be as explosive as any in central Ohio to go along with a multi-threat quarterback in Connor Mathews.

On the opening night of OCC-Central Division action, Mathews hit Threats for a 69-yard touchdown with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left in the second quarter and Phipps for the game-winning 67-yard scoring pass with 11:15 remaining as Coffman won 24-17.

Mathews hit both targets in stride over the middle of the field and watched them sprint into the end zone for the Shamrocks, who improved to 2-0 while Liberty dropped to 1-1.

“We’d been handing off to Threats and I was keeping it a couple times so they were biting up a lot on the fake, which is what got us the touchdowns right there,” Mathews said.

Liberty took a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard run by Mitch Fields and made it 14-0 on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Dom Magistrale in the opening quarter. Threats ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 10:43 to go in the second quarter and Coffman kicker Casey Magyar hit a 24-yard field goal to cut it to 14-10 midway through the second.

After Threats’ long touchdown, Liberty drove from its own 20 to the Coffman 2 but settled for a 19-yard field goal by Tyler Rosselli with 23 seconds left in the second quarter to tie it at 17.

“It was a big team win,” Phipps said. “We knew what we had to do. They’re a great team and we’re a great team, too, and we knew it was going to be a battle until the end.”

Liberty running back Aidan Kenley, who finished with 96 yards rushing, ran for an apparent 53-yard touchdown late in the third quarter but had it called back because of holding.

Mathews was 13-for-17 passing for 238 yards and rushed 17 times for 79 yards.

Fields was 22-for-30 passing for 229 yards for the Patriots.

“We’ll keep working and we’ll get better,” Liberty coach Steve Hale said.

Team 1 2 3 4 Final DUBLIN COFFMAN 0 17 0 7 24 OLENTANGY LIBERTY14 3 0 0 17

OL—Fields 2 run (Rosselli kick)

OL—Magistrale 23 pass from Fields (Rosselli kick)

DC—Threats 3 run (Magyar kick)

DC—Magyar 24 FG

DC—Threats 69 pass from Mathews (Magyar kick)

OL—Rosselli 19 FG

DC—Phipps 67 pass from Mathews (Magyar kick)