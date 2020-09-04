Final scores and recaps for central Ohio high school football teams' 2020 Week 2 games

Olentangy 45, Olentangy Berlin 33

Landon Johnson rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns as host Olentangy held off Olentangy Berlin 45-33 on Sept. 4 in the OCC-Cardinal Division opener for both teams.

It was the first meeting between the schools, with the Braves (2-0) coming away with the Big Blue Hammer trophy.

Johnson not only helped propel a rushing attack that finished with 341 yards, but he also teamed with defensive lineman Ethan Hand to sack Bears quarterback Jacob Moeller at the Berlin 16-yard line with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left to play.

The Braves held a 38-33 lead at the time.

“I was the spy on that play and I had my eyes on him the whole play,” Johnson said. “I saw Ethan broke free and got (Moeller’s) legs and I was able to get in there with him.”

Berlin (0-2) took a 26-24 lead with 11:51 left in the fourth quarter, but Olentangy would answer with three touchdowns, including two by Kaden Doup. The senior quarterback rushed for 71 yards and two scores on 14 carries.

The Bears rolled up 556 yards, including 444 passing from Moeller. He was 18 of 28 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions. In a 35-21 loss to Olentangy Liberty in Week 1, Moeller threw for 416 yards with two touchdowns.

Rader caught five passes for 128 yards and three scores, and Bennett Lawrence had eight receptions for 222 yards.

“You have to give all the credit in the world to Moeller,” Hand said. “He’s a heck of a quarterback and he can really sling it. You need to have a stout secondary, and you have to put some pressure on him. You have to make him step up in the pocket.”

Malik Wade had seven carries for 84 yards for Olentangy, and Caleb Gossett had an interception.

Ryan Horstman had an interception for Berlin.

--Scott Hennen

OLENTANGY BERLIN: 7-13-3-10--33

OLENTANGY: 7-7-10-21--45

OB—Angell 1 run (Rader kick)

O—Johnson 6 run (Olcott kick)

OB—Rader 37 pass from Moeller (Rader kick)

O—Johnson 4 run (Olcott kick)

OB—Rader 12 pass from Moeller (kick failed)

OB—Rader 22 FG

O—Gossett 10 pass from Doup (Olcott kick)

O—Olcott 27 FG

OB—Rader 22 FG

O—Doup 1 run (Middleton run)

O—Johnson 2 run (kick failed)

OB—Rader 23 pass from Moeller (Rader kick)

O—Doup 7 run (Olcott kick)

Columbus Academy 20, Harvest Prep 10

Columbus Academy made an early statement in the MSL-Ohio Division by defeating visiting Harvest Prep 20-10 on Sept. 4.

The loss snapped the Warriors’ 38-game winning streak in MSL play, as they fell to 1-1, while the Vikings — who dominated the time of possession, 36:59-11:01 — improved to 2-0.

“It sure feels like my biggest win here,” said Academy coach Robin Miller, who is in his sixth season. “It felt like it took forever, but that was a lot of fun and our kids deserved that.”

The Warriors struck first when Jaylen Jennings broke free for an 81-yard touchdown run on his team’s first play from scrimmage. RahShaun Goines added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.

The Vikings used timely defense and a ball-control offense to go ahead 17-8 at halftime, however.

Jake Carlin’s interception helped set up Drake Bellisari’s 2-yard touchdown run, which made it 8-6 with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

After taking over on downs at its 15, Academy capped an 85-yard drive with Durell Moultrie’s 8-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion run from Hess for a 14-8 lead.

Parker Logan’s fumble recovery in the final minute set up Jonah Houston’s 21-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

Houston added a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to close out the Academy scoring.

“We asked them to do three things all week,” Miller said. “Run the ball, stop the ball and protect the ball — and they absolutely did it outside of that first play.”

Hess was 11-for-16 passing for 78 yards, and Sam Huyghe had six receptions for 57 yards.

Jennings rushed for 214 yards on 15 carries to lead the Warriors, who had a 279-191 advantage in total yards.

“Hats off to them, they played well,” Harvest Prep coach Milan Smith said. “We’ll be OK. It’s the nature of the beast. Today we didn’t have enough, we didn’t do enough, and they did. More credit goes to them than us.”

--Frank DiRenna

HARVEST PREP: 8-0-0-2--10

COLUMBUS ACADEMY: 6-11-0-3--20

HP—Jennings 81 run (Goines run)

CA—Bellisari 2 run (kick fails)

CA—Moultrie 8 run (Hess run)

CA—Houston 21 FG

CA—Houston 34 FG

HP—Safety, Hess runs out of end zone

Groveport Madison 45, Reynoldsburg 14

Groveport Madison coach Mitch Westcamp chuckled when pondering whether he could have foreseen routing visiting Reynoldsburg to the point of having a running clock for most of the second half Sept. 4.

The Cruisers’ defense set the tone early, with an interception on the fourth play of the game and two defensive touchdowns in the first half to beat the Raiders 45-14 in the OCC-Buckeye Division opener for both teams.

“That’s how Reynoldsburg won their game last week. They just fly around the football and create turnovers so we told our defense, ‘Why not us?’ ” Westcamp said. “We were confident in them and our offense just pounded them.”

Delaney Wilburn returned a fumble 48 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter, Clarence Gossett IV followed that with a 35-yard interception return for a score early in the second and Jalil Underdown led an effective offense with 179 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 10 carries.

Elyjah Aekins had the first interception for Groveport, which improved to 2-0 and has outscored its opponents 83-14.

Jashaun McGraw rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries as the Cruisers outgained the Raiders 102-23 in the first quarter and 342-180 for the game.

“We’re being really physical and paying attention to everything,” Wilburn said. “We feel like people doubted us coming into this season. We’re playing really well.”

Dijon Jennings threw a 36-yard touchdown to Markez Gillam in the second quarter and James Williams scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth as Reynoldsburg fell to 1-1.

“This is going to be a wake-up call,” Raiders coach Buddy White said. “We didn’t practice and prepare the way we probably should have. We will learn from this. If they don’t play hard, this is the kind of thing that will happen.”

—Dave Purpura

REYNOLDSBURG: 0-7-0-7--14

GROVEPORT MADISON: 14-17-14-0--45

G—Underdown 53 run (Camara kick)

G—Wilburn 48 fumble recovery (Camara kick)

G—McGraw 15 run (Camara kick)

G—C. Gossett 35 INT return (Camara kick)

R—Gilliam 36 pass from Jennings (Miars kick)

G—Camara 27 FG

G—Underdown 46 run (Camara kick)

G—Underdown 5 run (Camara kick)

R—Williams 3 run (Miars kick)

Pickerington North 34, Westerville Central 20

Dawaun Green delivered a big game on the ground and Pickerington North’s defense came through late as the Panthers defeated host Westerville Central 34-20 on Sept. 4 in the OCC-Ohio Division opener for both teams.

The Panthers built a 20-10 lead in the first half as Green rushed for touchdowns of 61, 34 and 5 yards.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Central fought its way back with a 38-yard field goal from Jason Robertson and a 20-yard touchdown run by quarterback Judah Holtzclaw to tie the game at 20.

The Panthers scored the go-ahead touchdown minutes later on a 56-yard run from Jaylen Gilbert, who was playing in his first game with North after transferring from Centennial.

The Warhawks were in a position to tie with less than two minutes remaining, but Malik Ray intercepted Holtzclaw and returned it for a score to put the Panthers ahead by two touchdowns with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining.

“I’m just proud of our guys. It was just toughness from our team,” said North coach Nate Hillerich, whose team was coming off a 35-9 loss to Pickerington Central on Aug. 30. “I think up front our offensive line and our running backs were just more physical than them. Defensively, we played great. (Central has a) tough offense to slow down, and I thought we did a great job.”

Green finished with 138 yards on 13 carries, while Idris Lawrence added 138 yards on 19 carries and Gilbert rushed for 74 yards on seven carries. The Panthers accumulated 387 yards of total offense, 357 of which came on the ground.

Tommy O’Halloran led the Warhawks with three receptions for 60 yards, while Luke Swaney had nine receptions for 57 yards. Holtzclaw was 21-for-42 passing for 204 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and he rushed for 25 yards on 11 carries.

“(We played) crazy and sloppy,” said Central coach Brent Morrison, whose team was coming off a 28-23 win over Upper Arlington on Aug. 28. “We had a lot of calls not go our way tonight. We kind of let that get into our minds. That got us frazzled a little bit. We kind of came back there at the end, we tied it up, but we just didn’t make the plays we needed to when it mattered.”

--Stephen Borgna

PICKERINGTON NORTH: 13-7-0-14--34

WESTERVILLE CENTRAL: 3-7-0-10--20

PN—Green 61 run (Pope kick)

WC—Robertson 32 FG

PN—Green 34 run (pass failed)

WC—Denney 8 pass from Holtzclaw (Robertson kick)

PN—Green 5 run (Pope kick)

WC—Robertson 38 FG

WC—Holtzclaw 20 run (Robertson kick)

PN—Gilbert 56 run (Pope kick)

PN—Ray interception return (Pope kick)

Westerville South 50, Big Walnut 41

Westerville South quarterback Peter Pedrozo threw for 409 yards and five touchdowns, out-dueling his Big Walnut counterpart Jagger Barnett in the Wildcats’ 50-41 victory over the visiting Golden Eagles on Sept. 4.

Pedrozo completed 20 of 27 passes as South improved to 2-0 in the OCC-Capital Division, while Barnett finished with 237 yards and three touchdowns passing.

Big Walnut fell to 1-1 in the league.

The longest scoring pass for Pedrozo came when he connected with Penn State commit Kaden Saunders for 68 yards on his first TD.

South extended its lead to 22-0 early in the second quarter on touchdown receptions by Javi’er Wills (58 yards) and Jesse DeVore (26 yards).

“Whoever we play against we feel good about our skill guys, and Pete’s in this third year as a starter,” said South coach Matthew Christ, whose team led 36-14 at halftime. “He’s savvy, he’s smart and he makes good decisions.”

Barnett, who completed 17 of 26 passes, helped guide the Golden Eagles’ second-half spurt, which included three fourth-quarter scores. The senior’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Grant Coulson made it 43-35 with 7:26 left.

South made it a two-score game again when Brandon Armstrong scored on a 27-yard run with 5:36 left.

“We had too many self-inflicted wounds,” said Big Walnut coach Rob Page, whose team committed 14 penalties for 95 yards. “You can’t beat a team like Westerville South and have procedural penalties and make those kinds of mistakes. You just can’t do it.”

Wills led five South receivers with five catches for 142 yards, and Armstrong finished with 80 yards rushing on six carries.

Sam Fortney had six catches for 116 yards for the Golden Eagles, while Gordon Rond (15 carries, 69 yards) and Caden Williams (15 carries, 60 yards) led their running game.

--Scott Gerfen

BIG WALNUT: 0-14-7-20--41

WESTERVILLE SOUTH: 15-21-7-7--50

WS–Saunders 68 pass from Pedrozo (DeVore pass from Pedrozo)

WS–Wills 58 pass from Pedrozo (Bame kick)

WS–DeVore 26 pass from Pedrozo (Bame kick)

BW–Fortney 30 pass from Barnett (Gladden kick)

WS–Pedrozo 4 run (Bame kick)

WS–Bame 18 pass from Pedrozo (Bame kick)

BW–Coulson 12 pass from Barnett (Gladden kick)

BW–Barnett 1 run (Gladden kick)

WS–DeVore 21 pass from Pedrozo (Bame kick)

BW–Barnett 1 run (Gladden kick)

BW–Coulson 29 pass from Barnett (Gladden kick)

WS–Armstrong 27 run (Bame kick)

BW–Rond 9 run (pass failed)

