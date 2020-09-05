Week 2 of the football season featured offenses finding ways to shine.

There was the 50-41 victory for Westerville South over Big Walnut as quarterback Peter Pedrozo threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another, and Olentangy’s 45-33 victory over Olentangy Berlin a week after it eked out a 7-3 win over Olentangy Orange.

The most entertaining game played Sept. 4 might have been Hilliard Darby edging Marysville 31-28 considering the Panthers led 24-7 and the Monarchs scored three consecutive touchdowns to take the lead before Darby pulled it out.

Here are five things we learned in Week 2:

1. Dublin Coffman found a way against Olentangy Liberty.

The Shamrocks fell behind by two touchdowns but never panicked during a 24-17 victory over Liberty in the opening night of action in what is expected to be a challenging OCC-Central Division.

Bryon Threats and Sheron Phipps both scored on long touchdown passes, but the poised play of quarterback Connor Mathews was equally as tough for the Patriots to overcome.

Mathews threw for 238 yards and rushed for 79 as Coffman improved to 2-0.

2. Groveport was impressive for the second week in a row.

Any predictions of the Cruisers’ demise heading into this season after they reached the Division I, Region 3 championship game last year were greatly exaggerated.

Groveport followed a 38-0 victory over Westland in Week 1 by crushing Reynoldsburg 45-14.

The Cruisers outgained the Raiders 344-190, intercepted two passes and forced three turnovers overall. Jashaun McGraw and Jalil Underdown rushed for 114 and 179 yards, respectively.

3. Pickerington North bounced back after losing its opener.

Following a 35-9 loss to Pickerington Central on Aug. 30, the Panthers had a shortened week while trying to prepare for a 2019 playoff qualifier.

North was up to the task, however, beating Westerville Central 34-20 to improve to 1-1.

Dawaun Green and Idris Lawrence both rushed for 138 yards, with Green scoring three touchdowns, and quarterback Jaylen Gilbert rushed for 74 yards and one touchdown in his first game with the program after transferring from Centennial.

Defensively, the Panthers limited Central quarterback Judah Holtzclaw to 204 yards passing and got an interception from Malik Ray.

4. Hartley bounced back to win its CCL opener.

After losing its opener 34-17 to Cincinnati Moeller, the Hawks trailed in the second quarter but scored the game-winning touchdown on a 5-yard run by Nyal Johnson with 3:39 remaining to edge Watterson 28-21 in their CCL opener.

Trey Saunders rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown, Johnson had 22 carries for 92 yards and two scores and quarterback Erik Underwood added a touchdown pass to Saunders as Hartley improved to 1-1 while the Eagles fell to 0-2.

5. Columbus Academy continued its impressive start.

Harvest Prep entered this season having won 38 consecutive MSL games, but the Vikings ended that streak with a 20-10 victory.

Academy forced three turnovers, including recovering a fumble with 2:36 remaining after the Warriors had driven to the 2-yard line.

The Vikings are 2-0 in the MSL-Ohio after also defeating Whitehall 38-0 in Week 1.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek