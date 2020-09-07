Lou Brock, a first-ballot Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals legend, died Sunday at the age of 81, the team announced Sunday night.

"Lou Brock was one of the most revered members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization and one of the very best to ever wear the Birds on the Bat," Cardinals’ principal owner and chief executive officer William O. DeWitt Jr. said in a statement. "Lou was a Hall of Fame player, a great coach, an insightful broadcaster and a wonderful mentor to countless generations of Cardinals players, coaches and members of the front office.

"He was an ambassador of the game around the country and a fan favorite who connected with millions of baseball fans across multiple generations. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered."

At the time of his retirement, Brock was Major League Baseball's all-time leader in stolen bases with 938. He also set a single-season stolen bases record with 118 in 1974. Both of those records were broken by Rickey Henderson, who stole 1,406 bases in his career and 130 bases in 1982.

Brock also collected 3,023 hits during his 19-year career from 1961-1979 with the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

On June 15, 1964, Brock was involved in one of the most famous trades in major league history, when the Cubs traded him to the Cardinals in exchange for Ernie Broglio, Doug Clemens and Bobby Shantz. Along with starting pitcher Bob Gibson and center fielder Curt Flood, Brock was an anchor for the Cardinals as its combination of speed, defense and pitching made St. Louis a top team in the 1960s.

A six-time All-Star selection, Brock was a part of two World Series-winning Cardinals teams in 1964 and 1967, and also played in the 1968 World Series.

Brock was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1985.

Brock’s death came after Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver died Monday. Brock and Seaver faced each other 157 times, the most prolific matchup for both of them in their careers.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my condolences to the family and friends of Hall of Famer Lou Brock, as well as the loyal fans of the St. Louis Cardinals," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Lou was among the game’s most exciting players, becoming the 14th player in history to reach 3,000 hits and holding Baseball’s all-time record for stolen bases in a season and career for many years.

"He was known for his dominant performances in his three career World Series. Lou was an outstanding representative of our National Pastime and he will be deeply missed."

Contributing: The Associated Press