We have co-Players of the Week for Week 2.

Westerville South quarterback Peter Pedrozo won the vote of the ThisWeek staff. He completed 24 of 30 passes for 409 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for a score in a 50-41 win over Big Walnut.

Olentangy running back/linebacker Landon Johnson won our Twitter poll, receiving 32.5% of 1,442 votes over 24 hours. He rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and made 7.5 tackles in a 45-33 win over Olentangy Berlin.

The other finalists were Gahanna running back/defensive back Ronald Blackman and Dublin Coffman defensive lineman Hammond Russell.

