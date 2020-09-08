The second week of the football season had a more normal feel to it. Maybe it was because of the beautiful evening. Maybe it was because Pickerington Central just keeps rolling on, beating Newark 49-0. What also is starting to have a normal feel is the play of Groveport. Going 10-3 a year ago to post their first winning season since 2016, the Cruisers, under first-year coach Mitch Westcamp, opened some eyes by drilling former No. 5 Reynoldsburg 45-14 and joined the poll at No. 3. Dublin Coffman edged Olentangy Liberty 24-17 to remain No. 2, and the Patriots’ performance was enough to keep them at No. 4. The other newcomer to the poll is Olentangy, which beat Olentangy Berlin 45-33 to move to 2-0. DeSales and Hartley, which will meet Friday, round out the poll.

Below is the poll as selected by the ThisWeekSPORTS.com staff. A unanimous selection is 77 point:

1. Pickerington Central (2-0), 77 points, 11 first-place votes. Last game: Defeated Newark 49-0. Next game: Friday vs. Central Crossing. Last week: No. 1

2. Dublin Coffman (2-0), 66 points. Last game: Def. Olentangy Liberty 24-17. Next game: Friday vs. Olentangy Orange. Last week: No. 2

3. Groveport (2-0), 51 points. Last game: Def. Reynoldsburg 45-14. Next game: Friday at Lancaster. Last week: Not ranked

4. Olentangy Liberty (1-1), 36 points. Last game: Lost to Dublin Coffman 24-17. Next game: Friday at Upper Arlington. Last week: No. 4

5. Olentangy (2-0), 29 points. Last game: Def. Olentangy Berlin 45-33. Next game. Friday at Thomas Worthington. Last week: Not ranked

6. DeSales (2-0), 27 points. Last game: Def. Mansfield Senior 35-12. Next game: Friday vs. Hartley. Last week: No. 6

7. Hartley (1-1), 13 points. Last game: Def. Watterson 28-21. Next game: Friday at DeSales. Last week: No. 7

Also receiving votes: New Albany 4, Westerville South 3, Pickerington North 1, Westerville Central 1

Dropped out: No. 3 Westerville Central, No. 5 Reynoldsburg

