Doug Ute has been named the new executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, the organization announced Sept. 8.

A superintendent for the last 20 years, Ute announced last spring that he would become the deputy director of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, but he will instead be taking on the OHSAA position.

Bob Goldring has been serving as interim executive director since July 6 after Jerry Snodgrass had been in that post since 2018. Snodgrass was voted out by the board of directors.

“I’ve always thought like a former coach and athletic director and the OHSAA is where I want to be,” Ute said. “I’m humbled to be selected by the board of directors for this position and join a great team at the OHSAA office. We’re all aware of the uncertainties that are before us due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but I know that together we can and will be stronger together. My focus has always been on helping students become better people and athletics are such an important part in that. That is true now more than ever. I can’t wait to get started and help lead our member schools.”

Ute previously coached basketball at Sarahsville Shenandoah and New Washington Buckeye Central and also served as Buckeye Central’s athletic administrator.

He then was principal at Marion Elgin from 1996-2000, served as Elgin’s superintendent from 2000-09 and has been Newark’s superintendent since 2009. Ute also served on the OHSAA’s Central District athletic board in 2008-09 and has been the Central District’s secretary since the 2011-12 school year.

At Newark, he helped create the Social Emotional and Academic Success program that includes counselors, teachers and staff to discuss ways to help students succeed in life, and also helped expand the district’s free lunch program.

A 1980 Bellville Clear Fork graduate, Ute played basketball at Ashland University.

“We’re excited to have someone lead our organization with Doug’s experience, both in working with student-athletes and with his experience in the workings of the OHSAA,” board of directors president Jeff Cassella said. “The board of directors is confident that Doug’s leadership style and experience is a great fit to lead the OHSAA through this unique year.”

